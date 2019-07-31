NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace kicks off redesign of Roval's backstretch chicane 

Bubba Wallace kicks off redesign of Roval's backstretch chicane 
By:
Jul 31, 2019, 3:16 PM

After experiencing both highs and lows in the first Roval race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bubba Wallace is ready to return.

SMI President Marcus Smith, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice-President and General Manager Greg Walter
SMI President Marcus Smith, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice-President and General Manager Greg Walter
Roval preparations
Charlotte Motor Speedway Back Straight Chicane Diagram
Charlotte Motor Speedway Back Straight Chicane Diagram

After helping Granite Contracting from Cornelius, N.C., move some dirt in preparing the newly redesigned backstretch chicane for the Roval on Tuesday, Wallace talked about getting a chance to race the unique layout again this fall.

Last year the backstretch chicane was 32 feet wide at its widest point and this year the width will increase to 54 feet at its widest point with three additional runoff areas.

“It’s going to give us a better option to go through there and attack a little bit harder,” Wallace said. “We’re definitely going to be slowing down a bit more than what we were last year. I think the biggest thing we have is that we’ll have runoff room now. 

“We didn’t have runoff room last year until I made runoff room (by crashing in practice). I led by example, unfortunately.

The upgraded backstretch chicane debuts with qualifying on Sept. 27.

Read Also:

“Some drivers, like Bubba, tried to widen it on their own but after taking some consideration, we’ve decided to widen it on our own,” said Greg Walter, Charlotte Motor Speedway's executive vice president and general manager. 

“It’s a great passing zone and a great area for side-by-side racing. Bubba’s a great sport. He understands that we’re doing what we can to make the racing better for them.”

For Wallace, he hopes to improve on his performance on the only race on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series that incorporates elements of the oval track and infield road course in a points event.

“We’ll definitely be slowing down from the speeds we ran last year but the biggest thing is we’ll have runoff room,” said Wallace. “We didn’t have that (last year) until I made room.”

Wallace was making reference to heavy contact with the tire barrier at the exit of the backstretch chicane last year that forced him to go to a backup car for the race.

Despite his tough luck prior to the race, he felt the new event brought a new level of interest and excitement to the sport and its fans. 

“I think it was an exciting race for the fans and something new,” Wallace said. “What (Charlotte Motor Speedway President) Marcus (Smith) and his staff have done here for the sport of NASCAR giving them something new.

“The infield part is very treacherous and there is not much runoff room for that and it gave a new insight for the fans and a thrilling finish. Fans were excited and we didn’t know what to expect and I put myself in a bad spot multiple times but I thought I did alright in the race. 

“We’ll see what we got when we come back.”

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY
Location Charlotte Motor Speedway
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Tim Southers

