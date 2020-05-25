NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
129 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Despite Coke 600 win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

shares
comments
Despite Coke 600 win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt
By:
May 25, 2020, 7:21 PM

Penske’s Brad Keselowski solidified his chance to win a second NASCAR Cup Series championship this season but his future remains much more in doubt.

Aided by a late-race caution, Keselowski ground out a victory in Sunday night’s rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, holding off Jimmie Johnson to capture his first win of the season and 31st of his career. Hours later, Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet failed post-race inspection and Chase Elliott ended up awarded with the runner-up finish.

Read Also:

Keselowski, however, began the 2020 season in the final year of his contract with Team Penske and even with a two-plus month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he remains without a contract extension or a new deal with another team.

“Well, I know winning never hurts,” Keselowski, 36, said when asked about his free agency. “I wish I had more news, but I don’t. So, yeah, winning is not a bad thing. I hope to continue to compete at a very high level and be able to win races for a long time.

“We’ve got a race win at a major on a team that’s really just starting to click together. This team has a lot of potential. My goodness, on pit road, they were on fire. They put us in a spot to win.”

Keselowski continued, “I hope that I get to take and make something of that for years to come. But it's not all up to me. A lot of things have to come together, whether it’s sponsors or whatnot, management things. That hasn’t happened yet.

“I hope it does because this is my 30th win at the Cup level with Team Penske. That’s pretty special. I think I got another 30 left in me. I’d like to have the chance at that.”

Read Also:

Before the pandemic brought the NASCAR season to a halt, Keselowski’s name was frequently mentioned as a potential replacement for Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson is retiring from fulltime NASCAR competition at season’s end.

In recent weeks, however, that speculation has cooled and sources tell Motorsport.com that Hendrick may be eyeing another young rising star to move into the ride. Up-and-comers like Erik Jones and Christopher Bell are currently working on one-year deals.

After his victory, which ended up being celebrated early Monday morning due to the rain delay, Keselowski seemed a bit reflective about one of his sponsors as he stood near his No. 2 Ford on the frontstretch. Sunday’s Coke 600 was the only race that long-time Penske partner Miller Lite has scheduled to serve as primary sponsor on Keselowski’s car this season.

“I’m really happy for Miller Lite,” Keselowski said. “I don’t know what’s gonna happen with them, if they’re gonna come back on the car or what, but it’s been a great 10-year ride with them.

“This is their only race of 2020 and we’re in Victory Lane. I know they’re really happy because Miller Lite goes with Memorial Day.”

Next article
Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot

Previous article

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson disqualified, loses runner-up finish in 600

2
NASCAR Cup

Despite Coke 600 win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

19m
3
Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s relationship blew up

4
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot

5
Esports

Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing ‘imposter’ trick

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Despite Coke 600 win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt
NAS

Despite Coke 600 win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot
NAS

Chase Elliott rues decision that cost Coke 600 victory shot

Jimmie Johnson disqualified, loses runner-up finish in 600
NAS

Jimmie Johnson disqualified, loses runner-up finish in 600

Brad Keselowski holds off Johnson in OT for Coke 600 win
NAS

Brad Keselowski holds off Johnson in OT for Coke 600 win

Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole
NAS

Kurt Busch tops Jimmie Johnson for Coke 600 pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.