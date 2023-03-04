Bowman: Missing races from injury "an uncomfortable situation"

Listen to this article

Bowman missed five races last season while recovering from a concussion and then-Xfinity Series regular Noah Gragson took over the driving duties of his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Bowman was asked about the experience on Saturday in light of the news that his Hendrick teammate, Chase Elliott, will miss at least “several weeks” after suffering a broken left leg in a snowboarding accident on Friday.

Elliott underwent successful surgery late Friday and is expected to be discharged before Sunday.

Read Also: Elliott had successful surgery to repair fractured tibia

“It’s a really uncomfortable situation. You almost feel like forgotten because obviously everything keeps going, except for you. That’s kind of what it was like for me,” Bowman, 29, explained.

“I watched every race, with the exception of one, I went to an NFL game. Just something my doctor wanted me to do. Other than that, I watched every week. And yeah, it’s not fun. Obviously went to Martinsville (Speedway) and sat on the pit box for that one.

“It’s just a weird feeling to be in the race car every week for so long and be a part of this deal every week for so long, and then realize it goes on even if you don’t.”

However, the dynamics aren’t all bad for those involved.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. missed races with a concussion in 2016, Bowman got the opportunity to fill in for his team. His tenure with Hendrick at the time helped land him a fulltime ride with the organization later.

JR Motorsports Xfinity driver Josh Berry, 32, will fill in for Elliott this Sunday in what Bowman calls “a good opportunity” for him.

“Obviously, we had some success when I filled in, but it’s really hard. I think it’s only gotten harder with the Next Gen car coming in,” Bowman said. “The Xfinity car used to be so similar to a Cup car, and now they couldn’t be more different in how they drive and how you can approach how to aggressively drive them.

“I think it is a good opportunity for Josh to learn and to see how Hendrick Motorsports operates and to see the things that we do and to be a part of an organization like that, even though it’s through a situation that nobody wants.”