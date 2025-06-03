Atlanta Motor Speedway changes name to EchoPark Speedway

Atlanta Motor Speedway, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has been on the NASCAR Cup schedule since 1960, but when the series returns there this summer, it will be going by a different name.

Atlanta will now be known as EchoPark Speedway as part of a seven-year branding deal worth several million dollars. The name atop the grandstands has already been changed.

EchoPark Automotive specializes in selling pre-owned vehicles and is owned by Sonic Automotive, which is headed by David Smith. He is the brother of Marcus Smith, who is the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Atlanta and many other tracks on the NASCAR schedule.

“We have enjoyed serving guests in the Atlanta metro area since EchoPark Atlanta opened its doors in 2020,” said David Smith, Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive. “This partnership allows us to share the value of the exceptional EchoPark car-buying experience with more guests in Atlanta and the surrounding area who enjoy the excitement of NASCAR racing at this iconic venue.”

The track hosts two Cup races each year and will serve as the opening round of TNT's NASCAR broadcast schedule on June 28, as well as beginning the $1 million dollar in-season tournament that is being introduced this year.

Austin Cindric, Team Penske Ford, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Toyota, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The winner of that race will also receive a EchoPark-provided Chevy Silverado and a trailer equipped with a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Limited Edition Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, customer-focused company like EchoPark Automotive as the entitlement partner of our newly named EchoPark Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith. “EchoPark Automotive is as committed to exceptional customer service as we are, and we know that together we’ll elevate our fan experience to a new level unmatched for Southern hospitality. This partnership will fuel great experiences for fans attending our speedway for years to come.”

Tracks changing their names as part of entitlement sponsor deals is not a new phenomena in NASCAR. Charlotte once went by Lowe's Motor Speedway, Sonoma was previously called Infineon Raceway, Fontana became known as Auto Club Speedway, and Phoenix was using ISM Raceway for a time. And even on the current schedule, Gateway is called World Wide Technology (WWT) Raceway.