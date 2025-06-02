Corey LaJoie secures major NASCAR Truck deal with Spire Motorsports

Fans have been getting to see plenty of Corey LaJoie over the last two weeks as an analyst for Prime Video's NASCAR Cup coverage, but soon they'll get to see the third-generation racer behind the wheel once again.

Starting with this weekend's race at Michigan, LaJoie will drive for Spire Motorsports in nine NASCAR Truck Series, running a total of nine races this year. LaJoie previously competed with Spire full-time in the Cup Series between the 2021 and 2024 season.

LaJoie has also run three Cup races this year with Rick Ware Racing including the season-opening Daytona 500. And while he has 275 starts in the highest level of NASCAR, LaJoie has just five Truck Series starts throughout his entire career. He competed with Spire in the Truck Series for one race in 2024 and two in 2023. However, his best result came way back in 2014, finishing tenth at Bristol while driving for Ricky Benton.

In these upcoming Truck races with Spire, he will be piloting the No. 07 Chevrolet, which has already reached Victory Lane this year with Kyle Larson at Homestead.

Spire aiming for a Truck Series owner's championship

Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

After Michigan, LaJoie will drive the truck again at Richmond in August before running the final seven playoff races of the year as he tries to help the team win the 2025 owner's championship.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the seat and chasing some NASCAR Truck Series wins,” said LaJoie. said LaJoie in a release from the team. “I put in a lot of work in the early days to help shape Spire Motorsports, and I still have some friends that have been there since day one, so it’ll be good to see them. The No. 07 team has been bringing some fast trucks to the track this year and are looking for a spot in the owner’s playoffs. It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins and hopefully, a Truck Series owner’s championship.”

Explaining the decision to bring LaJoie in for the title fight, team co-owner Jeff Dickerson said: “While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first Truck Series Championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie.

"So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this. He is synonymous with what we’ve built here over the last few years and deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting him in the truck at Michigan to work out some kinks and start getting a game plan together for the playoffs.”