All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
Jul 14, 2020, 11:42 PM
Check out the starting lineup for Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race and Open at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The All-Star Race will run at the Bristol short track for the first time every Wednesday.
Joining the 16 drivers already locked into the event will be the winners from Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the Open race. The Fan Vote recipient will fill out the 20th and final position on the grid.
All-Star Race Starting Lineup
|Starting Position
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|4
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|5
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|10
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|13
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|15
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup
|Starting Position
|Driver
|No.
|Team
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|2
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|3
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|4
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|5
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|6
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|7
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|11
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|12
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|13
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|14
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|15
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|16
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|17
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|18
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|20
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|21
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|22
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
