DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

shares
comments
DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
By:
Jul 13, 2020, 10:13 PM

Matt DiBenedetto made no secret that his move to the Wood Brothers this season would be the best opportunity of his NASCAR career and he’s finally been able to show it.

Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing Ford Menards/Richmond
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Cincinnati, \c432\ and Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/Quaker State
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil and Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/Quaker State
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/Quaker State
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards/Quaker State, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang One Cure, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang
Matt DiBenedetto, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft/Quick Lane

DiBenedetto, 28, turned in a strong run in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway, rebounding from the loss of track position due to poorly timed cautions during green-flag pit stops to become a contender for the win on the final lap.

Having worked his way up to eighth by the final caution, DiBenedetto gave a big push to Cole Custer on the final two-lap restart to help propel him into the lead as the field went four-wide on the last lap. Custer held on for his first series win while DiBenedetto ended up third.

Putting the Wood Brothers in the playoffs

DiBenedetto has finished sixth or higher in two of the last three races and finds himself 12th in the series standings – the highest he’s been this late into a season during his career.

“I’ve never been this comfortable and this confident,” he said. “What does that, though, is my team. Driving this No. 21 car for the Wood Brothers, having such a good team, great people around you.

“Having our alliance with Team Penske, support from them. All the support from Ford. That is what does it. That’s what makes my confidence so high because I’m so confident in my guys.”

Through 17 races, DiBenedetto has two top-five and five top-10 finishes and matched his career-best finish of second earlier this year at Las Vegas. His previous career best top-10s in a season was seven, which came last year while competing for Leavine Family Racing.

“I could look at every race track we’ve been to, every single one, we’ve had a lot of car speed other than Darlington (which was) the only track where I was disappointed with our race car,” DiBenedetto said.

“Really we just had to work on working together and meshing as a team because we just didn’t execute real well at some races, made some mistakes, were kind of comers and goers, this and that. Lately we’ve really gotten our communication on track, working together.

“Looking forward to the rest of the season, consistency is going to be key. That’s what we’re having lately, is consistent runs from start to finish. We’ve gotten stage points in all the last six stages or something like that of these last handful of races. That shows the strength of our team moving forward for the rest of the year.”

Making the All-Star Race

DiBenedetto and his No. 21 Ford team will have another chance to showcase their improvement on Wednesday night when they compete in the NASCAR All-Star Open. Each of the three stage winners in the event will transfer into the All-Star Race field as will the winner of the fan vote.

Bristol has been one of DiBenedetto’s best tracks and the site of his first top-10 finish (sixth) of his Cup Series career in 2016.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to race our way in. I know the fan vote is important, too. People have been voting, which we appreciate a lot as a team,” he said.

“You guys see how fast our cars are. It makes it so fun driving these things. We’re really getting in a groove as a team now. I finally feel it clicking real well.

“We get a good starting spot, have a good track position, I feel like we can race our way in and be fast.”

And perhaps $1 million richer.

Next article
Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win

Previous article

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win

Trending Today

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 / Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow: Aprilia MotoGP move would be a “great deal”

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda signs Espargaro, moves Alex Marquez to LCR

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests
MotoGP / MotoGP

Honda insists LCR move is in Marquez’s best interests

Latest news

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup
41m

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win

Truex admits he 'took away Harvick's chance to win' with contact
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Truex admits he 'took away Harvick's chance to win' with contact

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

2
Formula 1

Mercedes and Bottas agree new deal for 2021 F1 season

3
Formula 1

F1 technical update: Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren & Williams

3h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Everyone should be "worried" by Racing Point's pace

5
Formula 1

Explained: Why Renault launched a Racing Point protest

1h

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"
NAS

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win
NAS

Cole Custer's rookie season produces "unimaginable" first win

Truex admits he 'took away Harvick's chance to win' with contact
NAS

Truex admits he 'took away Harvick's chance to win' with contact

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky
NAS

Kevin Harvick: Final two-lap restart "got wild" at Kentucky

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish
NAS

Cole Custer grabs shock Cup win at Kentucky in four-wide finish

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.