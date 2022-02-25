Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures
NASCAR Cup / Auto Club News

Alex Bowman: Limited practice time "big challenge" at Fontana

NASCAR heads into the meat of the 2022 Cup Series schedule this week, and with limited practice time, drivers and teams face difficulty preparing their Next Gen cars.


Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

The Next Gen car has only tested once on the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., and that was a one-car test with William Byron in early March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought a three-month halt to the season.

The car itself has gone through numerous changes since then, not to mention Byron was involved in a wreck during the test itself. The Cup Series didn’t race or test at the track last year.

NASCAR’s new practice and qualifying procedures, which begin with Sunday’s race in Fontana, allow only 20 to 30 minutes of on-track practice each week, outside of special events like last weekend’s Daytona 500.

Read Also:

“It’s a big challenge, for sure,” said Bowman, who won the most recent Cup race at Auto Club Speedway, the day before the start of the Next Gen test in 2020. “We’ve never been with this car. We haven’t been there with the higher horsepower, lower downforce package in a couple years.

“So, I’m just trying to know what I need to do to start practice. Basic stuff is a big question mark right now. Hopefully, I adapt to it. I think it’s difficult from the team side, too. You have simulation and all that but until you get there, who really knows?

“Hopefully our stuff is accurate and we’re good when we get there.”

An old and bumpy surface

Fontana’s track surface is one of the oldest in the series, having not been repaved since it was built in 1997, and super-abrasive.

Since NASCAR hasn’t raced on the track since March 2020, the track has been applying resin (particularly entering Turn 1) in place and using tire dragons to help provide grip when cars hit the track on Saturday.

“The biggest thing is we really can’t make changes (in practice). We might have time to make one change,” Bowman said. “So, I just need to get a handle on what we have. You can’t go through a normal agenda through practice or anything like that.

“The schedule is really compact when it comes to on-track time but the guys are there all weekend anyway, so it’s kind of interesting how that played out. We need to figure out first what we can learn.

“The race track is going to change a lot as it rubbers up and kind of need to see the progression in that. When William was there a couple years, the (Next Gen) car was pretty new and it’s changed a lot since then.”

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Ally



Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Bowman enjoyed his most successful Cup season to date in 2021, winning four races and finished 14th in the series standings. He got caught up in an accident on Lap 63 in last Sunday’s Daytona 500 and finished 24th.

Bowman, 28, would love a repeat of his win two years ago to kick off a strong start to the 2022 season but trying to base anything off that win is likely unproductive.

“The track is super-rough, super-slick, it has seams all over the place,” he said. “There are so many aspects that are really going to test the car and test how the set-up is.

“I think this race will be a big test on how (the Next Gen car) drives and how we guess at the best set-up and how we stack up at the start of the year. It drives so different than what we’ve had in the past.

“Trying to figure it out quick is going to be tough.”

NASCAR issues penalties for Daytona 500 wheel failures
Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
