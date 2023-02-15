Subscribe
Alex Bowman, Ally sign extensions with Hendrick Motorsports

Both Alex Bowman and his sponsor, Ally Financial, have agreed to multi-year contract extensions with Hendrick Motorsports.

On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports confirmed Ally has agreed to a five-year extension to serve as the primary sponsor of Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series through the 2028 season.

In addition, Bowman, 29, has agreed to a three-year extension that will retain him as the driver of the No. 48 through at least the 2026 season.

Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500 will kick off Ally’s fifth season as primary sponsor of the No. 48 and comes on the heels of a recent announcement of Ally becoming an official partner of NASCAR.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Hendrick Motorsports, so extending our relationship for the next five years was a no-brainer,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer. “We’re one team, and Ally, together with Hendrick Motorsports and Alex, are a winning combination.

“Through this extension and our recently announced NASCAR sponsorship, we are fully committed to being an active part of the sport and deepening our engagement with fans.

“Alex is our guy, and a true ally. He’s an incredible driver who shares our passion for connecting to the community.”

Race winner Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Ally also supports one of Bowman’s passion projects – his frequent dirt racing efforts across the country.

“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans.

“Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business – they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started.”

Bowman joined Hendrick full-time in 2018 and has won Cup races since moving to the No. 48 team in 2021. The native of Tucson, Ariz., has earned a playoff berth in each of his five years with the organization.

In Wednesday night’s qualifying, Bowman will attempt to start on the front row of the Daytona 500 for the sixth consecutive time.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” said Bowman, who is paired with new crew chief Blake Harris for 2023. “Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver.

“I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally No. 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

