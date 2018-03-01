Eye in the Sky: Tim Fedewa brings a driver’s view for Kevin Harvick

Throughout the 2018 season Motorsport.com will spotlight the winning spotter from various Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series races.

This week Motorsport.com caught up with former NASCAR Busch Series regular Tim Fedewa, who helped lead Kevin Harvick to his first win of the season and first at Atlanta Motor Speedway since 2001.

Fedewa, from Holt, Mich., has worked with Harvick since he moved over to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and owns four wins in what was then known as the Busch Series during his 14-year driving career.

How was your weekend and where there any issues during the race?

We had a great day and a fast car all race, but you never know what will happen during the race. We had an issue with the pit gun during one stop but we also knew we had a really fast race car and we just stayed focused and protected our lead when we got back out front.

How long have you been spotting for Harvick and how did you guys start working together?

This is our fifth season working together and we started in 2014. I knew Billy (Owens). We worked together at Richard Childress Racing and when Kevin and (crew chief) Rodney Childers moved over to SHR, I heard Kevin was looking for a new spotter. Kevin just wanted to listen to a few spotters and didn’t want to know their names and he picked me.

Do you spot for anyone else besides Harvick?

I spot for Kevin in the (Monster Energy NASCAR) Cup Series and when he competes in the Xfinity Series. I also spot for Cole Custer in the Xfinity Series when I’m not spotting for Kevin.

What is the most challenging aspect about your job?

I just try to do everything right during a race for Kevin and the team. I always try to be proactive and give information to Kevin and Rodney that will be helpful. My goal each weekend is to call a flawless race and I always want to make sure to not make any mistakes.

How do you try and help your driver during the race? (Do you tell jokes during cautions, talk about something off the wall to help calm them down when they need it, etc.?, What is it they like to hear from you?)

I play it off the cuff as how things are going in the race, but most of the time we’re pretty serious during the race. I might try to think of our next task and talk to Kevin, but sometimes saying nothing is better than just saying something.

What’s the most rewarding part of your job for you? Do you still feel a sense of competition as a spotter?

The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help the team do the best we can and hopefully get to Victory Lane. Having a good, solid day and doing something to help the team get a good finish is really rewarding.

Do you think being a former driver helps you in the spotter’s stand each week with Kevin and do you still get the thrill of competition in the spotter’s stand?

I think so and it can’t hurt that I used to drive. We established a relationship between each other that I feel when I say something to Kevin it usually comes from experience. For me, it’s the teamwork part of it all to make no mistakes and it’s cool to still be a part of a team. I still need to compete and I’m definitely not cut out to work a 9-5 job.