Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Zarco shows Yamaha "paying" for engine choice – Vinales

shares
comments
Zarco shows Yamaha
By: Jamie Klein
26m ago

Johann Zarco’s qualifying pace at Motegi shows that Yamaha is “paying” for making the wrong choice of MotoGP engine this year, according to Maverick Vinales.

Tech 3 rider Zarco – using a two-year old Yamaha chassis and engine combination – qualified second at Motegi, falling short of polesitter Andrea Dovizioso by just 0.068s in the pole shootout.

Factory pair Vinales and Valentino Rossi by contrast could only manage seventh and ninth places respectively, although the latter did not improve in the second runs due to his Yamaha team making a mistake with tyre pressures.

Pressed on why Zarco was so quick, Vinales said it was down to the Frenchman’s two-year-old engine, which he had sampled in pre-season testing, and allows for easier engine braking.

"The difference with Zarco is that he has another engine, and that's why he can stop the bike better than me," Vinales told Spanish TV network Movistar.

"It's easy to know why he is going faster, because he has another engine, different. It was an engine that I liked when I tried it, in the pre-season I also took it and I still liked it.

“But in the end, we had to go with this engine [the 2018 version] and now we are paying for it.”

He added: “I'm trying to find the grip, I need to reduce a lot the speed to enter the corner. That's one of the points I feel Johann is much faster than us.

“He can brake in the same point but with less pressure, using the tyres.”

Rossi, who has pinpointed the Yamaha engine as a weakness of the 2018 M1 bike along with its electronics, simply put Zarco’s pace down to Motegi being among the Frenchman’s circuit.

“Zarco here in Motegi is always strong, it’s one of his best tracks,” he said. 

“He rode very well, he did a good qualifying. I think it will be hard tomorrow with him, but we try.”

Zarco has yet to finish on the podium since May’s Jerez race, where he came second, his form having tailed off in particular after he crashed out of the lead in his home grand prix at Le Mans.

The Tech 3 man said Dovizioso and Marc Marquez, who starts sixth at Motegi, will be the riders to beat, but that he is still harbouring hopes of challenging them for what would be a first-ever MotoGP win.

“I don’t close that door, for the victory,” said Zarco. “You never know what will happen. An opportunity tomorrow is that they [Dovizioso and Marquez] are fighting for the title.

“When you are on track, you start [to see if] there is something to catch, and I will see. Being second place [on the grid] is this chance to see what happens in the race and see if I have the chance.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next MotoGP article
Rossi laments Yamaha tyre pressure "mistake"

Previous article

Rossi laments Yamaha tyre pressure "mistake"
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Johann Zarco , Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Tech 3
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari irked by "disrespectful" claims over Raikkonen exit
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari irked by "disrespectful" claims over Raikkonen exit

1h ago
Vettel backed by rivals over Article
Formula 1

Vettel backed by rivals over "harsh" penalty

F1 teams forbidden from using '19 wings in year-end test Article
Formula 1

F1 teams forbidden from using '19 wings in year-end test

Latest videos
Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan 01:01
MotoGP

Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan

1h ago
MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP 01:00
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Japanese GP

1h ago

Shop Our Store
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now

News in depth
Zarco shows Yamaha
MotoGP

Zarco shows Yamaha "paying" for engine choice – Vinales

Rossi laments Yamaha tyre pressure
MotoGP

Rossi laments Yamaha tyre pressure "mistake"

Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island
MotoGP

Bautista favourite to replace Lorenzo at Phillip Island

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.