Zarco has only just overcome Le Mans "stress"

Johann Zarco says the Dutch TT is the first MotoGP round where he has been able to overcome the "stress" of crashing out in his home grand prix.

The Tech 3 Yamaha rider started last month's Le Mans race on pole and was among the favourites to take his maiden win in MotoGP.

However, he ended up crashing out, which was then followed by a dip in form as he finished 10th and seventh in the next two races and fell 42 points behind championship leader Marc Marquez.

Team boss Herve Poncharal admitted at Assen that since the crash "it was more difficult" for Zarco.

The French rider qualified eighth for the Dutch TT, but he was only 0.281s off the pace and he claims the effects of his Le Mans crash are now fully behind him.

"No stress, I'm happy to be here in Assen because it is much more quiet," said Zarco.

"After Le Mans I got that stress, I lost the race in Le Mans and I could not have the result I was expecting and then I put that pressure in Mugello that did not work.

"In Catalunya a little bit [also], but it was a way to be better and then here in Assen I feel quite good in my head.

"To have less people around, because when you are in Catalunya it is also a lot of French [people] and was almost French GP, here in the evening alone in the paddock.

"This give back good energy. So no [stress], it is more the competition is very high and this makes the situation difficult but now I enjoy even when it is difficult."

Zarco has lowered his standards since Le Mans, as he said he can now "enjoy" an eighth place, something he couldn't do before.

When asked if he is still hoping to take his maiden MotoGP win this year, he said: "For sure. It doesn't mean when it is difficult that we give up or I give up, I keep it in the mind but I enjoy even if I am eighth.

"Before, a few races ago, I was not enjoying when I was eighth but I saw that finally the result is the same so better to go in a positive way. It is experience anyway.

"The less I think the better I go. It [the victory] will come, I believe it and maybe we need now some mixed conditions that don’t let the factory teams work to improve throughout the weekend.”

