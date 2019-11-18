MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Breaking news

Zarco feared broken ankle after "shock" Lecuona hit

shares
comments
Zarco feared broken ankle after "shock" Lecuona hit
By:
Nov 18, 2019, 9:35 AM

Johann Zarco was afraid that his horror accident with Iker Lecuona's bike during MotoGP's Valencia GP fractured his left ankle, but the Frenchman escaped the hit without any broken bones.

Zarco, along with Danilo Petrucci and debutant Lecuona, crashed on lap 14 at Turn 6, all three riders falling separately mere moments from one another.

The Frenchman was walking away from his accident in the gravel trap when Lecuona, who was riding three places behind, also fell and his Tech 3-run KTM bike swept Zarco off his feet, launching the Frenchman into a violent backflip.

Zarco was taken away on a stretcher but tests showed no broken bones.

"I was so disappointed because of the feeling that I lost the race and I have lost the last race at the moment that I can do in MotoGP," Zarco said.

"The sad feeling did not stay for long. I was walking to my bike and Lecuona's bike totally took me away and this was a big surprise.

"It was really hard shock and immediately the left ankle was strange feeling. I could not move it and in the way it took me, I was thinking something was broken.

"I needed time to maybe stand and see if it is getting better. Now looks [like] all bones all okay, nothing broken, but ligaments maybe not good to see, so will have [tests] tomorrow."

Zarco had just moved up to 10th courtesy of Petrucci's crash before his own fall and says he was hoping to even catch Valentino Rossi.

"The race for me was hard at the beginning but then I felt that I was on the way to catch a better feeling.

"I saw Petrucci crash, then immediately I was thinking 'okay, keep the pace, maybe you can catch Valentino'.

"But just a few seconds after, I was crashing also in this T6. Not exactly in the same place as Petrucci but I had the crash, losing the front.

"I maybe lost a little bit of focus in that moment, or maybe the conditions were a bit difficult, also myself, still not able to bring the bike in a good way as I would like."

Lecuona was "very scared" for Zarco and was confused about why three riders crashed at the same moment.

He suggested that Aron Canet's KTM leaking oil at this very corner earlier on Sunday, which caused a 10-minute delay to the Moto3 race, could have played a part.

"I went to the box to speak with him [Zarco] but he went to the Clinica to check the foot. When the team tells me he is [ok], I way very relaxed because I was very scared for him.

"I don't know what happened in the crash. I know two riders crashed in the same lap like me, same point like me and same line as me. I don't know why I crash, I did not brake later, I don't push more.

"Maybe the temperature is possible, maybe the Moto3, this race Canet lost all the oil so maybe this with this cold temperature, it was possible to have this crash for three riders.

Lecuona was running 15th when he crashed, the 19-year-old pleased to be battling for the points on his MotoGP debut.

"I am really happy about this weekend. I improve a lot, I go very fast and I stay in the points, it is amazing.

"I have one mistake in the race when I crashed but for sure I am very happy."

Additional reporting by Lewis Duncan

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Next article
Lorenzo "felt free" after finishing last MotoGP race

Previous article

Lorenzo "felt free" after finishing last MotoGP race
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Johann Zarco , Iker Lecuona
Teams Tech 3 , Team LCR
Author David Gruz

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
14:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
09:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
09:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
14:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Strategist's podium visit reward for "brave" call

35m
2
Formula 1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

3
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc and Vettel get on better than people think

1h
4
Formula 1

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

5
Stock Car Brasil

Tuka Rocha succumbs to plane crash injuries in Brazil

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Zarco feared broken ankle after "shock" Lecuona hit
MGP

Zarco feared broken ankle after "shock" Lecuona hit

Lorenzo "felt free" after finishing last MotoGP race
MGP

Lorenzo "felt free" after finishing last MotoGP race

No Ducati talks over 2020 swap, say Petrucci and Miller
MGP

No Ducati talks over 2020 swap, say Petrucci and Miller

Espargaro: Zarco doesn't deserve Repsol Honda seat
MGP

Espargaro: Zarco doesn't deserve Repsol Honda seat

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez wins to seal teams' title for Honda
MGP

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez wins to seal teams' title for Honda

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.