MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
Tickets
20 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Teruel GP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

shares
comments
Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
By:

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami led Maverick Vinales in second practice for the MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix as the factory Ducatis endured a tough session.

Andrea Dovizioso is just 15 points from the championship lead but his Aragon woes continue after he ended FP2 on Friday 1.4 seconds off the pace in 18th.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set the early pace with a 1m50.147s, though Franco Morbidelli bettered this immediately on his Petronas SRT Yamaha with a 1m49.270s.

Aragon GP race winner Alex Rins edged ahead with a 1m49.111s on the Suzuki, before Morbidelli returned to the top of the pack with a 1m48.612s.

With just over half an hour of the session still to run, Nakagami on the LCR Honda comfortably moved clear of the field with a 1m48.354s.

KTM’s Pol Espargaro would close down the Japanese rider’s advantage to 0.085 seconds midway through the session, but Nakagami’s time remained intact until the closing stages as most focused on longer runs.

A number of riders played around with the new Ohlins shock absorber Honda and Suzuki have been using to good effect recently, with both SRT M1’s of Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo among those looking at the suspension item.

Improvements on the time sheets flooded in as the session entered its closings stages, with championship leader Joan Mir taking over top spot on the Suzuki with a 1m48.182s.

Nakagami was soon lighting up the timing screens and produced a 1m47.931s to depose Mir, before improving to a 1m47.782s to end Friday fastest of all.

Maverick Vinales made a late improvement to second on the works team Yamaha with a 1m47.957s to split up the LCR Hondas, with Cal Crutchlow rounding out the top three.

Quartararo was fourth ahead of Mir, with Rins rounding out the top six ahead of an impressive showing from Tech 3 KTM rookie Iker Lecuona.

Aleix Espargaro led his KTM-mounted brother Pol in eighth – who didn’t run a fresh soft rear at the end of the session - while Alex Marquez took the last provisional Q2 place in 10th.

That came at the expense of Honda teammate Stefan Bradl, who was denied a place in the top 10 by 0.001s.

Morbidelli was shuffled down to 15th after his earlier assaults on the top of the timesheets.

Top Ducati runner was Johann Zarco in 13th on the year-old Avintia-run bike, with Danilo Petrucci the leading GP20 runner in 17th ahead of Dovizioso and Pramac’s Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed at the first corner at the end of the session.

This forced teammate Jack Miller’s last lap to be cancelled, dropping him to 21st and last. 

FP2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'47.782  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'47.957 0.175
3 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'48.111 0.329
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'48.164 0.382
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'48.182 0.400
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'48.190 0.408
7 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'48.360 0.578
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'48.426 0.644
9 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'48.439 0.657
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'48.443 0.661
11 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'48.444 0.662
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'48.527 0.745
13 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'48.532 0.750
14 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'48.545 0.763
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'48.612 0.830
16 United Kingdom Bradley Smith Aprilia 1'48.810 1.028
17 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'48.870 1.088
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'49.240 1.458
19 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'49.319 1.537
20 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'49.733 1.951
21 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'48.983 1.201
View full results
Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Previous article

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Teruel GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Takaaki Nakagami
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Van der Zande loses WTR drive to Albuquerque for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Van der Zande loses WTR drive to Albuquerque for 2021

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez to "say something pretty soon" amid Williams links

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams refuses to confirm Russell and Latifi for 2021

47m
2
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

2h
3
Formula 1

McLaren to gradually reintroduce F1 updates

3h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda set for FP1 run with AlphaTauri

31m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes to run without DAS at Portuguese GP

Latest news

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Nakagami fastest in FP2, Ducatis struggle

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue
MGP

Michelin explains Quartararo’s Aragon GP tyre issue

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash
MGP

Teruel MotoGP: Alex Marquez quickest in FP1 despite crash

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo
MGP

Marquez absence not reason for “strange” season – Quartararo

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021
MGP

Honda’s Nakagami gets factory MotoGP bike for 2021

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon GP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes 01:55
MotoGP

Jerez 1990: Mick Doohan crashes

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash 01:53
MotoGP

French Bike GP 1989: Christian Sarron crash

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: French GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Catalan GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.