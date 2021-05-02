Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP News

Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026

By:

KTM has announced it has extended its satellite partnership with Tech 3 in the MotoGP world championship for five more years.

Tech 3 to remain KTM satellite MotoGP team through 2026

Herve Poncharal’s Tech 3 squad ended a 20-year partnership with Yamaha at the conclusion of the 2018 season to join forces with KTM as it extended its presence on the MotoGP grid to four bikes.

Running factory-supported RC16s, Tech 3 scored two of KTM’s three grand prix victories in 2020, when Miguel Oliveira took a sensational maiden win at the Styrian Grand Prix before dominating the season finale in Portugal.

Poncharal said earlier this year that negotiations about continuing with KTM for the next five years were already at an advanced stage, with the Austrian manufacturer confirming a new agreement on Sunday morning ahead of the Spanish GP.

“We are very proud to make this announcement of a new five-year deal with Tech 3,” KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said.

“It is a very important strategic move for us as part of our long-term strategy in the sport.

“We already agreed our participation with Dorna for another five years and it was vital to have that foundation and stability in MotoGP by renewing our agreement with Tech 3.

“For the last few years, we have been building-up our structure and now it provides an incredible path from Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, Moto3, Moto2 and then four valuable places in the premier class where we want to succeed.

“With Herve and the Tech 3 crew we have the ideal partner and we see the whole operation as part of ‘one team’.

“It’s more than a pleasure to say we’ll be able to attack the next five years together.”

Read Also:

Poncharal added: “I feel very proud, very privileged and very honoured to announce our renewed partnership with KTM.

“I think we will be the first independent team to announce a five-year agreement with a manufacturer in MotoGP history.

“This is quite an achievement and it also highlights how strong our relationship is and how well the first three years of our partnership have been working.

“I believe the best is yet to come. We share the same values, the same target, which is to never give up and be ready to race.

“So now that this deal is done, signed, confirmed, let’s work even harder on the 2021 season and of course let’s think how to be best prepared for 2022.

“I really believe this organisation has all the ingredients to be winning and it’s just up to us to put all the pieces together to make it work and chase victory at every single round.”

The start to the 2021 season hasn’t been easy for Tech 3, with new signing Danilo Petrucci scoring just three points so far as he continues to adjust from the Ducati to the RC16.

Teammate Iker Lecuona has similarly found the going tough, the young Spaniard scoring just one point in the first three races.

