MotoGP / Spanish GP News

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2021 season. Here's how you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix in your country.

MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo leads the championship heading into Spain on the back of two victories in the opening three races of the season, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia sitting second ahead of the second factory M1 of Maverick Vinales.

Honda's Marc Marquez will be racing at his home turf again, having made a solid return to MotoGP at the previous round in Portimao following a long injury layoff.

What time does the Spanish MotoGP start today?

The Spanish GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday.

The race distance is set at 25 laps. 

  • Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021
  • Start time:  12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:20

 08:20 09:20

03:20

 00:20

17:20

16:20

12:50

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Spanish MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

MotoGP
Spanish GP
Rachit Thukral

