MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

Factory Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo leads the championship heading into Spain on the back of two victories in the opening three races of the season, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia sitting second ahead of the second factory M1 of Maverick Vinales.

Honda's Marc Marquez will be racing at his home turf again, having made a solid return to MotoGP at the previous round in Portimao following a long injury layoff.

What time does the Spanish MotoGP start today?

The Spanish GP will get underway at 14:00 local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday.

The race distance is set at 25 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 2, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:20 08:20 09:20 03:20 00:20 17:20 16:20 12:50 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Spanish MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Spanish MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

