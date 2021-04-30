Tickets Subscribe
Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP "soon"
MotoGP / Spanish GP Practice report

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP2 from Quartararo

By:

Francesco Bagnaia was fastest in second practice for the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix on his Ducati as Marc Marquez was 16th after electing against a late time attack.

Spanish MotoGP: Bagnaia tops FP2 from Quartararo

World champion Joan Mir went straight out in FP2 on the used medium rear tyre he ended FP1 on and set the initial benchmark - a 1m39.781s - as he began some used-rubber running.

Just as it did in the opening 15 minutes of FP1, top spot changed hands frequently as the likes of Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales, Pramac’s Johann Zarco, HRC wildcard Stefan Bradl and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro set session-topping times.

Petronas SRT’s Franco Morbidelli edged ahead of Quartararo with a 1m37.965s with just under 33 minutes to go, before bettering this to a 1m37.704s.

This stood as the benchmark until the closing stages, though LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami came close to deposing Morbidelli with a 1m37.787s.

Most utilised the optimal conditions in the afternoon to carry out race preparation, though Pramac stand-in Tito Rabat’s session was interrupted by a fast tumble at the final corner 15 minutes from the end.

With four minutes to go the timing screens was ablaze with session-best sectors as most of the field headed out on fresh soft rubber for a time attack.

Quartararo finally deposed his Yamaha stablemate’s time with a 1m37.695s, before Espargaro on the Aprilia edged ahead with a 1m37.646s.

But these laps were obliterated by Bagnaia, with the Qatar GP poleman digging deep to produce a 1m37.209s to seal top spot in FP2.

Quartararo was able to cut Bagnaia’s sizable advantage down to 0.178 seconds, while Espargaro clung onto a top three spot.

Morbidelli didn’t go for a soft tyre time attack at the end of the session but remained fourth on his ‘A-spec’ Yamaha, with Vinales rounding out the top five.

Nakagami was shuffled back to sixth at the end ahead of KTM’s Miguel Oliveira and the only Suzuki in the top of Alex Rins.

Zarco and FP1 pacesetter Brad Binder on the KTM completed the top 10, with Bradl heading Jack Miller (Ducati) and Mir outside of the provisional Q2 places in 11th.

The factory Honda duo of Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez were a low-key 14th and 16th, though the latter didn’t go for a time attack late on.

Alex Marquez was similarly under the radar on his LCR Honda in 20th, while Valentino Rossi was unable to lift himself higher than 21st on his SRT Yamaha ahead of Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona and Rabat. 

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'37.209  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'37.387 0.178
3 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'37.646 0.437
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'37.704 0.495
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'37.726 0.517
6 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'37.775 0.566
7 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'37.816 0.607
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'37.847 0.638
9 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'37.888 0.679
10 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'37.896 0.687
11 6 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'37.939 0.730
12 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'37.965 0.756
13 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'38.040 0.831
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'38.115 0.906
15 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'38.274 1.065
16 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'38.295 1.086
17 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'38.462 1.253
18 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'38.516 1.307
19 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'38.594 1.385
20 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'38.618 1.409
21 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'38.698 1.489
22 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'38.713 1.504
23 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'39.023 1.814
View full results
Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP "soon"

Marquez: Star Moto3 rookie Acosta will be in MotoGP "soon"
Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Ducati Team
Author Lewis Duncan

