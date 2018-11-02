Sign in
MotoGP / Malaysian GP / Practice report

Malaysian MotoGP: Rins leads Marquez in second practice

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
1h ago

Suzuki MotoGP rider Alex Rins led the way in second practice for this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix, beating world champion Marc Marquez by a little under a tenth of a second.

Marquez spent the opening half of the afternoon session on top, and until the final five minutes he was the only rider from the top 10 in first practice to improve his best time.

That all changed when Pramac Ducati man Jack Miller again became the first rider to dip beneath the two-minute mark with a best lap of 1m59.771s, which was then eclipsed by a 1m59.701s from Marquez.

But Rins, having just slotted into second behind Miller, was able to find even more time on his final flying lap, turning in a 1m59.608s to best Honda rider Marquez by 0.093s.

Read Also:

Miller's time was enough for third place, 0.163s off the pace, ahead of Phillip Island winner Maverick Vinales on the best of the Yamahas and the second Pramac Ducati of Danilo Petrucci.

Valentino Rossi enjoyed a spell at the top of the times in the second half of the session prior to Miller's improvement, and in the end was sixth-fastest, failing to improve on his best effort from Friday morning.

That time still left him fourth in the combined timesheets, behind Rins, FP1 pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso (who was only seventh-fastest in FP2) and Marquez.

Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha) and Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) retained their places in the top 10 overall by ending up eighth and ninth, but Dani Pedrosa (Honda) was left outside the cut-off despite being 10th fastest in FP2.

Instead, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) remains 10th overall by virtue of his FP1 time after a session in which he finished 19th.

His teammate Scott Redding was the only rider to crash, doing so early on at Turn 2, although Marquez saved a lurid slide at Turn 15, the final corner, not long after.

Jorge Lorenzo continued to struggle on the second of the factory Ducatis, as he elected to continue running despite ending up slowest of all in first practice.

The Spanish rider failed to improve on his FP1 time, completing only nine laps, and was once again last, 5s off the pace.

Session results (FP2 only):

Pos. No. Rider Bike Time Gap
1 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'59.608  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'59.701 0.093
3 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'59.771 0.163
4 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'59.802 0.194
5 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'59.811 0.203
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 2'00.017 0.409
7 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 2'00.091 0.483
8 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 2'00.159 0.551
9 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 2'00.502 0.894
10 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 2'00.579 0.971
11 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 2'00.829 1.221
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 2'00.980 1.372
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 2'00.981 1.373
14 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 2'01.020 1.412
15 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 2'01.302 1.694
16 6 Germany Stefan Bradl  Honda 2'01.561 1.953
17 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 2'01.684 2.076
18 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 2'01.743 2.135
19 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 2'01.766 2.158
20 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 2'01.894 2.286
21 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 2'01.900 2.292
22 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 2'01.940 2.332
23 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 2'02.338 2.730
24 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 2'04.636 5.028
