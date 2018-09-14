Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: Yamaha may have to consider V4 engine switch

shares
comments
Rossi: Yamaha may have to consider V4 engine switch
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 14, 2018, 3:30 PM

Yamaha may have to ultimately consider ditching its long-time inline four engine configuration in favour of a V4 layout to match MotoGP rivals Honda and Ducati, says Valentino Rossi.

Having gone without a win since last year’s Assen race, Yamaha is now on the cusp of its worst ever premier class losing streak, and will eclipse its existing record of 22 races (between 1996 and 1998) if it fails to win next time out at Aragon.

Along with Suzuki, Yamaha is one of two manufacturers that uses the inline four engine layout for its MotoGP bike, with Honda and Ducati – along with Aprilia and KTM – using the V4 configuration.

Honda has used a V engine since the dawn of the MotoGP era, albeit switching from a V5 to a V4 in 2007, while Ducati has always used a wide-angle desmodromic V4 design since it entered the class in 2003.

Honda in particular has made strides with its engine in recent years by switching to a Yamaha-style ‘big-bang’ firing order in 2017 – a year on from adopting the now near-universal counter-rotating crankshaft, adopted by Ducati in 2015.

Asked if Yamaha might have to consider ditching the inline four layout it has used since 2002 to get back on terms with its rivals, Rossi replied: “Yeah, it's possible that also the engine is a problem. It's possible.

“We have to say that Ducati and Honda learned from Yamaha, because already the Yamaha three, four years ago was very smooth, and Honda and Ducati [were] screaming a lot, [they were] more aggressive.

“It looks like in the last years Ducati and Honda made [themselves] more like Yamaha. They have the V [formation], we have the four line... can be [the reason].”

Rossi, who dropped to third in the championship after an anonymous ride to seventh in last weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix also remarked that Yamaha’s rate of development has suffered in recent seasons, having not stood on the podium since July’s Sachsenring race.

Teammate Maverick Vinales has likewise dropped to fifth in the standings after following up a poor run to 12th in Austria with a fifth-place finish in Misano on Sunday.

“In the last three seasons, we start the season with a quite good level but after during the season, especially in the second part, looks like that technically we suffer more,” commented Rossi.

“In fact, if you take my results, I made a lot more podium sin the first half than in the second half. And this happened in the last three years already.

“Looks like the Ducati and Honda are able to develop the bike in a better way compared to us. So this is a problem; they [Yamaha] need to understand why.”

Additional reporting by Lena Buffa

Next MotoGP article
Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation

Previous article

Ex-MotoGP rider West suspended over potential doping violation

Next article

Avintia picks Torres to replace injured Rabat at Aragon

Avintia picks Torres to replace injured Rabat at Aragon
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.