Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi underwhelmed by first '19 Yamaha engine tryout

shares
comments
Rossi underwhelmed by first '19 Yamaha engine tryout
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 26, 2018, 9:18 AM

Valentino Rossi has revealed he has tried a version of the 2019 Yamaha MotoGP engine in testing and was underwhelmed by it.

The Italian rider was speaking after finishing eighth in last weekend's Aragon Grand Prix, a race that marked Yamaha entering its longest-ever losing streak in its MotoGP history.

Having previously indicated that the character of the M1 bike's engine could be contributing to Yamaha's ongoing issues, he said he was dismayed to discover that an early version of next year's motor was not much different.

"I tried the first edition of the 2019 engine, yes," said Rossi. "But I think and I hope it’s not the final one, it’s just a small modification, because it’s very similar.

"I hope they continue to work, because the engine for me is a problem for us. They have to make it better."

Rossi also clarified that he had not tried much else besides the engine for 2019, bucking a trend of recent years.

"A worrying thing is that usually the Brno [post-race] test was the moment in which we tried the following year's M1, but the last two years this hasn't happened. Where is next year's bike? 

"Unfortunately in testing we haven't tried many things for next year."

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

However, when quizzed on what he wanted from next year's Yamaha, Rossi insisted it is not his job to instruct the Yamaha engineers - merely to point out existing problems with the M1.

He said. "For me my job is not to say, ‘I need the V engine, or modify the chassis in this way’. What I say are the problems.

"We are in big trouble with the marriage between the tyres and the bike, especially the rear. So, this is what I try to explain. But the area to work is not only one [thing], for me. They are different – electronics, engine character, etc.

"But I don’t know. They have to know. I can just say the advice, every time I say the same."

Teammate Maverick Vinales admitted at Aragon that he has "zero expectations, zero motivation" for the upcoming races, and Rossi himself said he was likewise struggling to maintain his enthusiasm.

"It’s a difficult situation, because it’s one year that we are in this technical situation," he said. "Now also more, because our opponents, especially Honda and Ducati but also Suzuki, did a big step.

"I am a little bit faster than last year, because last year I was injured, this year I’m in good shape, also because the bike is the same. The problem is last year I finished fifth, this year I finished eighth and [Marc] Marquez and [Andrea] Dovizioso are 10 seconds faster.

"In this situation, because we are a top team, we are difficult to find the motivation to fight [only] for the top 10."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Nakagami regrets missing “big opportunity” in Aragon

Previous article

Nakagami regrets missing “big opportunity” in Aragon

Next article

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.