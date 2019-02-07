Sign in
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

Rins boosted by "incredible" Suzuki pace on used tyres

Alex Rins has taken encouragement from Suzuki's “incredible” pace on used tyres so far during the Sepang MotoGP pre-season test.

Rins was runner-up on both days of the test so far, but the Spaniard, who reliably improved on his grid position in races last year, drew more attention to his long-run speed.

“Good day - also yesterday,” Rins said after Thursday's running. “I'm very happy.

“Because from the [Valencia 2018] race bike to now, we improve. For sure we improve - we don't improve one second, but we improve some tenths, that it's very important finally in the end.

“The bike gives me confidence to entry [the corner] faster and do a good corner speed, also myself every lap I make I'm trying new things.

“The rhythm with 20-25 laps on the tyre was incredible.”

Rins claims the new specification of the GSX-RR has improved acceleration – and while braking and top speed remain its weaknesses, Suzuki has made gains in the latter aspect.

This has come through “a little bit more power from the engine”, but also a new fairing Rins trialled on the second day that gave him better support on the front tyre.

But having finished the last seven races of 2018 in the top six, Rins pointed out there has been no need to make drastic changes in the off-season.

“We don't need to try, I don't know, [putting] the rear wheel on the front, the front on the rear," he said. "Just small adjustments, that will give us more information, more constancy.”

While Rins has starred through the first two days of testing, his rookie teammate Joan Mir was outside of the top 20 on both occasions.

But despite feeling “tired” at the end of Thursday, the Moto2 graduate insists he's satisfied with the way the test has unfolded so far.

“We were working a lot on the new bike - the good things, the bad things, trying a lot of things,” Mir said. “I'm quite happy about today, because we have the way that we have to take and this is really the most important thing.

“For tomorrow I hope to continue in this line, hopefully to make a time attack, to see what is going on.”

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Alex Rins , Joan Mir
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

