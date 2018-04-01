Rea doubts he'll get MotoGP chance that "ticks all boxes"

Reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea believes he is unlikely to receive a MotoGP offer that would “tick all the boxes” and make the switch viable at this point in his career.

The Northern Irishman has claimed three dominant WSBK titles on the trot since 2015, after switching from Honda to Kawasaki.

His emergence as Superbikes' marquee rider has meant he has been frequently linked to a move to grand prix motorcycle racing, having already contested two MotoGP races back in 2012 as Casey Stoner's stand-in at the Repsol Honda works outfit.

Along with most current MotoGP contracts, Rea's Kawasaki Superbikes deal runs out at the end of the year – but the 31-year-old is convinced he's unlikely to add to his two premier-class grand prix starts.

“I think it would be very difficult to move there, to be honest,” Rea told Motorsport.com. “I don’t feel like there are any possibilities jumping out that feels exciting.

“If I went to MotoGP, I would want to be on the best equipment available. I’m three-time champion in Superbike, I’ve nothing left to prove.

“To go there and measure myself against the best riders in the world, I’d want to do it on the best machinery. But I honestly don’t feel I’ll get that opportunity.

“I don’t think anything will come my way that ticks all the boxes.

“In Superbike, I have that with Kawasaki. We have a great bike that I can win races on, challenge for championships in, I’m involved with the factory in development, and from a marketing point of view it’s great. 13 races a year really suits me as well.”

While stressing that his management will explore “all the possibilities”, Rea insisted competing in MotoGP has never been a particular aspiration of his.

“When options come my way they have to tick all the boxes, or I’m not interested,” Rea said. “It’s not a last-chance saloon just to be there.

“It’s never been my ambition as a kid, I grew up in motocross. I’m not motivated by profile or prestige.

“I just want to ride my bike and try and win. I feel at 31 in MotoGP I won’t get that opportunity. But we’ll wait and see.”

Yet, should he sign a contract extension with Kawasaki, Rea is not convinced this would close the door for good on any future MotoGP prospects.

“I didn’t see myself racing past 33, 34. In my brain that was time to get out. But I’m having so much fun riding that I can’t see retirement right now.

“Who knows? Unfortunately as a rider you can’t just pick what you want to do. You have to go where the opportunities are.

“You can’t have a dream situation, right now I’m as close to that as I’ll ever be.

“Maybe something will come up, but right now I’m really happy Kawasaki gave me the opportunity to fulfil my dreams. I’m grateful to them. The idea would be to continue what we’re doing.”