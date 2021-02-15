MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales

shares
comments
Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales
By:

Fabio Quartararo hopes he and Maverick Vinales have a rivalry like that of former Yamaha MotoGP teammates Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo as he joins the factory team in 2021.

Three-time MotoGP race winner Quartararo steps up to the factory Yamaha squad from Petronas SRT for this season in a straight swap with SRT-bound Rossi.

During their seven years together at the factory Yamaha squad, Rossi and Lorenzo developed a fierce rivalry, which led to a wall being erected in the garage to split their teams and culminated in a bitter fallout while contesting the 2015 title.

When asked during his first official appearance as a factory Yamaha rider at the team's launch event how he thought his rivalry with Vinales may develop, Quartararo said: "With Maverick, I hope it will be like Valentino and Lorenzo because they fight 1-2 in the championship until the last race.

"I hope to take the place of Lorenzo to win the championship, but I have a good relationship with Maverick. I think we can work really well together, and we can bring Yamaha to the top."

Read Also:

Quartararo led the championship for much of his sophomore 2020 season, but a dip in form dropped him to eighth in the standings.

It was the first time that the Frenchman had been a championship leader in his grand prix career and this led many to question his pressure management.

However, Quartararo doesn't see the pressure of stepping up to the factory team as a negative and feels he will be able to better steer the bike in the direction he wants than he could at SRT.

"First of all, you go into a factory team you have kind of more pressure, but you have much more support," he said.

"When you are doing testing, you are developing a little bit more the bike for you.

"When I was with Petronas, I had everything, but I just confirmed if it was working or not. But when you are in the factory, you say 'we need to modify this to go better'.

"The factory normally is doing the change or they try to do the best for you.

"I think maybe I have more pressure, but I've learned a lot in the last years to handle the pressure and in the end it's good pressure to be a factory rider."

Related video

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

Previous article

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

7h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

3h
3
Formula 1

Alonso discharged from hospital after cycling accident

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 performance gaps to be addressed despite 2022 engine freeze

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

9h
Latest news
Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales
MotoGP

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales

21m
Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

2h
Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

4h
Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

5h
Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki
MotoGP

Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki

Feb 14, 2021
Latest videos
John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career 00:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation 02:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor 01:12
MotoGP
Feb 7, 2021

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Trending Today

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

Alonso discharged from hospital after cycling accident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso discharged from hospital after cycling accident

F1 performance gaps to be addressed despite 2022 engine freeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 performance gaps to be addressed despite 2022 engine freeze

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo hopes for Lorenzo/Rossi-style rivalry with Vinales

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.