MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
72 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

shares
comments
Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
By:

Maverick Vinales believes Yamaha can be “one complete team” in 2021 now seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi has left for Petronas SRT.

Yamaha signed Fabio Quartararo to take Rossi’s place for 2021 at the start of last year, with the veteran Italian remaining a factory-backed rider with a switch to SRT. 

Vinales feels Yamaha has lacked unity within its ranks for the last three years, and believes now there is no longer the division within the garage of having “Valentino’s team” and “my team” the Japanese marque can be more “complete” as a unit in 2021. 

“I think for us it’s very important the unity in the team, because for the last three years everyone was going it alone,” Vinales said during Yamaha’s 2021 launch event. 

“We were not all as one, and I think with Esteban [Garcia, crew chief], also Lin [Jarvis, managing director] and Maio [Meregalli, team manager] what we are trying to do is take the 20 or 24 guys that are working inside the team to make it one team.

“And for me I think this is more important to keep the good mood, the good feeling.

“After the previous years, it’s been difficult because it was Valentino’s team, my team.

“Now I think we have the opportunity to be one complete team and to go forward in the same direction with both riders and I think to accomplish what we are able to do, because you can see in one race we are super good and the next race we are bad.

“For me it’s difficult to believe the bike can change so much from one track to the next.

“So, first we have to up step all these problems we have, and for sure the results will come alone because we have the speed, we have good qualifying, we have good races, good rhythm. 

“So, what I think we need is more details. We need to go deep in the details, and I think Maio and Lin are really involved in all these details.”

Read Also:

Quartararo agrees with Vinales’ comments, noting they showed similar levels of performance across the campaign, which should aid in developing the M1. 

“In Jerez, both [of us] made 1-2, then in the end of the championship we were always together; if I was seventh, he was eighth, or reversed,” Quartararo said when Motorsport.com asked him about Vinales’ comments. 

“So always super close. At the end of the year, we never had a factory bike in P1 or P2, and then all the rest P11.

“We were all down or all up, so I think we more or less had the same complaints and I think we can do a good job together. 

“It’s always difficult to say the same comment because we have different riding styles.

“But for sure we have the same problems and I think we need to push in the same way, and I think this is great.

“Of course, Maverick is my main rival, but if we can fight for one and two and not eighth and ninth, it’s much better to work together.

“So, I think it will be a good rivalry and to improve the bike.“

Related video

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

Previous article

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Maverick Viñales , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

5h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

2h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

5h
4
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

8h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

4h
Latest news
Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

59m
Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

2h
Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

4h
Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki
MotoGP

Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki

Feb 14, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?
MotoGP

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Feb 13, 2021
Latest videos
John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career 00:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

John Surtees' incredible Motorcycle Grand Prix career

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation 02:49
MotoGP
Feb 11, 2021

MotoGP: Ducati Lenovo Team Presentation

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor 01:12
MotoGP
Feb 7, 2021

MotoGP: Esponsorama Racing unveil their 2021 competitor

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V 01:49
MotoGP
Jan 4, 2021

Pol Espargaro meets the RC213V

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders 01:22
MotoGP
Dec 29, 2020

MotoGP 2021 – all the runners and riders

More from
Lewis Duncan
Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime
MotoGP / Analysis

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

More from
Maverick Viñales
Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career” Portuguese GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales labels MotoGP 2020 “worst season of my career”

“Impossible” to aim for MotoGP wins on Yamaha – Vinales Portuguese GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

“Impossible” to aim for MotoGP wins on Yamaha – Vinales

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Marquez isn't Vinales' main threat in MotoGP this year

More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Yamaha: Rossi will remain important for 2021 development
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha: Rossi will remain important for 2021 development

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: Riders need confidence in Yamaha to fix MotoGP bike

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Trending Today

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's new MCL35M will be F1 2021’s most different car

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals naming plan for new F1 engines

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull strikes deal to keep using Honda engines until 2025

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano was leading the Daytona 500 and then "chaos struck"

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Michael McDowell escapes fiery last lap to win Daytona 500

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales: Yamaha can be “one complete MotoGP team” post-Rossi

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha commits to MotoGP through to 2026

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha launches 2021 M1 MotoGP challenger

Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rins: MotoGP rules freeze should benefit Suzuki

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.