Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

The Frenchman has generally struggled more in time attack in 2022 compared to last season, when he scored five pole positions and 14 total front row starts.

Quartararo has just five front row starts and one pole to his credit in 2022 on the underpowered Yamaha package and was left “frustrated” on Saturday at Phillip Island having only been able to qualify fifth behind nearest title rivals Aleix Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia.

While he concedes a second row start isn’t a disaster, Quartararo says it’s “annoying” to continually be at least two tenths behind his rivals in qualifying trim.

“Disappointed because I give so much on a lap and it's never enough,” Quartararo lamented, as he looks to extend a two-point championship lead on Sunday.

“I have the experience from the past to know what it's really like to do a fast lap and here I'm really going over the limits.

“On my fast lap I lost the front in turn 3. Every time we do a good lap it's never enough, so it's frustrating, but honestly fifth position is OK.

“We've done much worse. But then again, it's annoying to always be two or three tenths off the leaders.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

While a number of riders utilised a tow on their best laps in Q2, Quartararo – as he has done all season – elected to do his lap times on his own.

Asked why he insists on this strategy, Quartararo explained: “It’s not a matter of I don’t like, it’s a matter of every time I go behind someone it’s hard because especially in this track it’s important to warm up the front tyre and if you start to go slow, waiting for someone, then if someone sees you are behind they will cut [the throttle].

“So, you lose 10 seconds in one lap and then the front tyre is never ready, especially for us we are struggling to warm it up in one lap. So, that’s why I didn’t do it.”

With Sunday’s race critical to his title defence hopes, Quartararo concedes he has “more to lose” by making a mistake but says he has no choice but to push.

“At the end yes, of course there is more to gain and more to lose,” he said.

“But what should you do when you have only two points [advantage in the standings]?

“You have to go and give your best. So, at the end you have more to lose, but you have a lot to gain. So, you need to push yourself to the maximum.”