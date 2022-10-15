Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as "never enough" Next / Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP / Australian GP News

2022 MotoGP Australian GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Phillip Island plays host to the 18th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, October 16.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Australian GP: Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

Pramac Ducati's pJorge Martin starts the race from pole position for the third time this season after beating Honda's Marc Marquez to the top spot with a new lap record in qualifying.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) will be the top championship contender on the grid in third position, but with chief title rivals Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) starting right behind him in fourth and fifth respectively.

Ducati last won a race at Phillip Island in 2011, with all subsequent editions of the Australian GP won by Honda and Yamaha riders.

What time does the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix start today?

The Australian Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time (+11 GMT) at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit near Melbourne.

The race will run to 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
  • Start time: 03:00 GMT / 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST / 05:00 SAST / 06:55 EAT / 23:00 ET (Saturday) / 20:00 PT (Saturday) / 14:00 AEDT / 12:00 JST / 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

22:55

23:55

00:55

18:55

15:55

09:55

07:55

04:25

FP2

03:10

04:10

 05:10

23:10

20:10

14:10

12:10

 08:40

FP3

 22:55 23:55 00:55

18:55

15:55

 09:55

07:55

 04:25

FP4

 02:30 03:30 04:30

22:30

19:30

13:30

11:30

 08:00

Qualifying

03:10

04:10

 05:10

23:10

20:10

14:10

12:10

08:40

Warm up

22:40

23:40

 00:40

18:40

 15:40

09:40

07:40

04:10

Race 

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

14:00

12:00

 08:30

How can I watch the Phillip Island MotoGP race?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Phillip Island MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 0.013
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 0.186
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.190
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 0.206
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 0.240
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 0.262
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.349
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 0.418
10 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 0.774
11 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 0.966
12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 0.998
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 0.625
14 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 0.725
15 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 0.880
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 0.885
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 0.910
18 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 0.993
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1.053
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1.063
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1.092
22 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1.199
23 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1.379
24 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1.857
View full results
Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as "never enough"
Previous article

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as "never enough"
Next article

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out

Australia MotoGP: Rins wins, Quartararo crashes out
