MotoGP / Qatar GP Practice report

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022

KTM’s Brad Binder topped a tight first practice session for the 2022 MotoGP season at the Qatar Grand Prix, as 2021 runner-up Francesco Bagnaia crashed late on.

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

Unlike in previous years, there was no testing held on the Losail International Circuit ahead of this weekend’s season-opener. 

And with FP1 being held in daylight, the session was largely an exercise in track cleaning – though lap times were fairly solid for the conditions.  

There was early drama for RNF Racing rookie Darryn Binder – who makes his MotoGP debut straight from Moto3 this year – when the bellypan on his 2021-spec Yamaha broke and was dragging along the ground in the opening stages.  

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro led the early salvo of laps wth a 1m56.225s, which he improved as the session clicked into the 10-minute mark with a 1m55.378s.  

This would stand as the benchmark until the final eight minutes when 2020 world champion Joan Mir went to the top of the times on hard tyres with a 1m53.371s.  

This would be surmounted by Suzuki teammate Alex Rins a few minutes later, with the Spaniard electing to run fresh soft front and rear tyres.  

The three-time MotoGP race winner went top with a 1m55.278s, which he improved by 0.001 seconds on his following tour.  

But this would not stand as a number of riders fitted with fresh rubber – though only Rins remained on softs – with Honda’s Marc Marquez taking over top spot, before immediately being deposed by LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami.  

But top honours in FP1 went to KTM’s Binder, who ended the first 45-minute session of 2022 fastest with a 1m54.851s on a medium rear tyre – 0.056 seconds clear of Nakagami.  

Rins completed the top three, while Pol Espargaro jumped ahead of teammate Marc Marquez on the factory Honda.  

Top Yamaha rider was Franco Morbidelli in sixth with a 1m55.294s, while world champion teammate Fabio Quartararo was 11th – 0.749s off the pace.  

Mir was seventh, with Aleix Espargaro, LCR’s Alex Marquez and the second factory team KTM of Miguel Oliveira completing the top 10.  

Trailing Quartararo was Pramac’s Jorge Martin and the first of the factory team Ducatis of Jack Miller in 13th.  

Ducati made the first bombshell announcement of 2022 when it was revealed on Thursday by Motorsport.com that its factory riders Miller and Bagnaia had gone back to an updated 2021 engine for the rest of the new campaign.  

Earlier on Friday team boss Davide Tardozzi refuted claims that Bagnaia had discarded the 2022 engine, instead noting that the updated 2021-spec was simply better suited to his riding style.  

Bagnaia suffered an odd front-end crash at the Turn 6 left-hander five minutes from the end, with the incident leaving him down in 18th behind Pramac’s Johann Zarco, RNF Yamaha’s Andrea Dovizioso and the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales.  

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio became the first crasher of 2022 when the Moto2 graduate fell at Turn 3 with 16 minutes remaining.  

He was 22nd at the end of FP1, with reigning Moto2 world champion Remy Gardner fastest of the rookie crop in 19th on his Tech 3 KTM – 1.411s off the best pace.  

He headed VR46 sophomore Luca Marini, with the rest of the rookies – Raul Fernandez, Di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder and Marco Bezzecchi – completing the 24-rider field.   

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'54.851  
2 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'54.907 0.056
3 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'54.978 0.127
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'55.126 0.275
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.137 0.286
6 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'55.294 0.443
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'55.371 0.520
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'55.378 0.527
9 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'55.385 0.534
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'55.470 0.619
11 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'55.600 0.749
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'55.688 0.837
13 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.745 0.894
14 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'55.768 0.917
15 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'55.815 0.964
16 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'55.895 1.044
17 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'55.960 1.109
18 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'56.112 1.261
19 87 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'56.262 1.411
20 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'56.540 1.689
21 25 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'56.660 1.809
22 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'56.753 1.902
23 40 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'57.347 2.496
24 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'57.430 2.579
View full results
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
