Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022 Next / Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

Riders split on safety of MotoGP’s big tech battleground

MotoGP riders have offered split opinions on the safety of ride height devices on the eve of the 2022 season, with some believing they are now too dangerous.  

Riders split on safety of MotoGP’s big tech battleground
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The holeshot device has been a feature of the MotoGP grid since Ducati first started testing the device on Jack Miller’s Pramac bike in the back half of the 2018 campaign.  

The first evolution of the device was purely a start tool: a rider would engage a switch to hydraulically lower the rear of the bike to keep the centre of gravity low and help acceleration off the line.  

This developed – Ducati once again leading the charge – into a rear ride height device that can be adjusted on corner exit to achieve the same effect.  

The rest of the field started to catch up to this in 2021, with the systems also stretching to the front of the bike for race starts.  

In pre-season testing Ducati was seen to be testing a front ride height device that could be used on corner exit also in conjunction with the rear version. 

Safety of ride height devices have been questioned in the past, but those sentiments have seemingly intensified as it is thought five of the six manufacturers voted on Thursday in Qatar to ban front ride height devices.  

This will now go to the Grand Prix Commission to be voted on.  

Ducati is the opposing manufacturer to this rule change, with 2021 runner-up Francesco Bagnaia stating on Thursday when asked about the safety of the ride height devices: “For me I have to click a button [to engage the ride height devices], so for me it’s not a problem.” 

Sporting director for the team Paolo Ciabatti says the response to Ducati's front ride height device is "sad" and feels the gains to be had from the development are minimal. 

"It's a solution we worked on last year, within the regulations," he told Sky Italia.

"It's sad to see that the reaction of the other manufacturers when faced with yet another innovation from Ducati is to try to change the regulation to ban it.

"The request of the manufacturers, who are five against one, is to ban it from 2023.

"We will see if and what the Grand Prix Commission will decide in the coming days. From our point of view, I repeat, this is yet another innovation by Ducati that the other competitors are trying to block, citing reasons that we believe are specious.

"In MotoGP we look for tenths of a second. This is a system that, in our opinion, on some circuits can go in that direction, but we're talking about maybe a tenth or even less on some tracks.

"As you know, you look for hundredths within the regulation and that's what we did, but that's the situation. Now we have to see what happens."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo admits the devices are “starting to be too much”, noting how complicated the start procedure has become since he made his MotoGP debut in 2019. 

“Already in 2019 just the starting procedure was you were in neutral, you press the launch control button and go,” said the Frenchman.  

“Now, you need to check too many things and I think at the end you win, but for me it’s starting to be too much.” 

The 2020 world champion Joan Mir also added that tracks aren’t keeping up with the advances in speed ride height devices have brought, while Marc Marquez believes the systems have to be removed outright in the interest of safety.  

“For me it’s something in the future they must remove,” the six-time world champion said.  

“I already said this last year when I arrived after my injury, but I think all the riders need to go together because in the end manufacturers always push for more and now with the holeshots, more stroke on the rear, more speed, more stroke on the front, even more difficult to engage on the start procedure.  

“So, I mean for me for the show we don’t gain nothing.  

“Okay, it’s prototype bikes, but for street bikes it’s not necessary.  

“The aerodynamics, I agreed with because aerodynamics are nice, but with the holeshot systems… we’re trying to increase run-off areas, now we’re arriving faster on the braking points, we are braking later because we can brake later.  

“So, for the future it makes no sense [from a safety perspective].” 

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: MotoGP

Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales also echoed these concerns, but did add that the rear ride height device has made corner-exit safer in some instances. 

“On acceleration it’s much safer with the holeshot because I remember sometimes corners like last of Austin, you accelerate from zero and the wall is very close,” he noted.  

“With the device the front is always much more getting the contact on the ground.  

“Now t’s going too far, too many things. But for now, at least for the start and the rear it’s much safer.” 

Read Also:

Should the ban on some ride height devices come to pass, Ducati – having put the most development in and reaped the rewards – will rightly feel aggrieved.  

Once the pioneer of aerodynamic wings in 2015 and 2016, it was left fuming when the decision to ban the devices on safety and cost grounds came to pass.  

This latest debate once again wanders into the territory whether or not we should be punishing technological ingenuity in what is still essentially a prototype series.  

While safety concerns are valid, any decision that leads to the banning of ride height devices will leave some happy and others not – and thus lead to cynical thoughts that the push to ban was spurred on by sour grapes.  

It is worth noting that riders and teams have been sensible enough not to use the devices at certain circuits where disengaging them through braking at Turn 1 is not possible.  

And there have been no major incidents caused by ride height devices, though some have had problems of the system engaging and disengaging following crashes. 

So this will once again circle back to motorsport’s philosophical question of whether or not progress should be stood in the way of. And the colour of your team shirt will ultimately influence where you stand on this issue. 

shares
comments

Related video

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022
Previous article

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022
Next article

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results Qatar GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2 Qatar GP
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Qatar GP Prime
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full practice results

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Rins leads Marc Marquez to top FP2

Riders split on safety of MotoGP’s big tech battleground
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders split on safety of MotoGP’s big tech battleground

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: KTM's Binder tops first practice of 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022 Prime

The rival advances that will test Quartararo's reign in MotoGP 2022

The MotoGP season kicks off in Qatar this weekend and its defending champion has a significant disadvantage against the chasing pack which will truly test his title credentials. Here's what to look out for ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

MotoGP
Mar 3, 2022
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
Mar 1, 2022
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.