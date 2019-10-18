MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP3 in
07 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Special feature

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage

shares
comments
Oct 18, 2019, 4:55 PM

Televising major motorsports events has always been a massive operation, requiring many cameras, tonnes of equipment and people to travel around the world. However, breakthroughs in technology and fibre connectivity recently have meant that a broadcast revolution has been happening in Formula 1, MotoGP and World Rally Championship; the ability for the series to produce their live coverage from their home base, thousands of miles away from the event.

The key to remote production is the low latency and high bandwidth of the fibre connection, provided by Tata Communications, which means that more and more production roles can be performed back at base, without any loss in quality.

This not only allows the series to do more, offering fans more comprehensive broadcast coverage, it is also highly cost efficient and reduces the carbon footprint. It has a human benefit too, as it means that many technicians can spend more nights with their families over race weekends and fewer nights away from home.

The work began in Formula 1, with a number of functions including the operation of pit lane and on-board cameras being carried out remotely at F1’s remote operations centre in Biggin Hill, near London.

Several of the major broadcasters active in Formula 1 have also partnered with Tata and adopted the facility to do remote operations for their individual productions.

In MotoGP the Dorna production team have evolved remote production as their relationship with Tata Communications has matured. They produce 18 hours of broadcast output from every Moto GP round and as many as 30 of their operational staff stay home. The international broadcast feed is still produced on site, but many functions including management of the 120 on-board cameras, graphics production and the press conferences are performed at Dorna’s base in Barcelona.

WRC has already had a major breakthrough in being able to carry 30 hours of live coverage from each rally – but from next season, building on the remote operations work done in F1 and MotoGP, the plan is that they will switch to full remote production of the WRC broadcast output from their hub in London, England, with feeds coming in from cameras on stages and in rally cars in forests thousands of miles away.

For more information, click here.

Next article
Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach

Previous article

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP , WRC

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

18 Oct - 20 Oct
FP3 Starts in
07 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 18 Oct
21:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 18 Oct
02:05
15:05
FP3 Sat 19 Oct
21:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 19 Oct
01:25
14:25
Q1 Sat 19 Oct
02:05
15:05
Q2 Sat 19 Oct
02:30
15:30
WU Sun 20 Oct
20:40
09:40
Race Sun 20 Oct
02:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Petrobras set to terminate McLaren sponsorship deal

2
Formula 1

Ferrari engine under scrutiny as F1 teams chase FIA

3
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon reverse grid idea for 2020

2h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR completes $2 billion merger with track giant ISC

3h
5
Formula E

Vergne: "Logical" for eco-minded Hamilton to join Formula E

Latest videos

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans 06:02
MotoGP

How working from home has boosted TV coverage for motorsport fans

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix preview

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez 01:00
MotoGP

2019 MotoGP World Champion - Marc Márquez

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Thailand GP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

Latest news

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage
MGP

Promoted: How working from home boosted motorsport TV coverage

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach
MOT2

Gardner says he rebuffed KTM MotoGP approach

Rossi shelves Yamaha updates at Motegi
MGP

Rossi shelves Yamaha updates at Motegi

Rain forecasts hampering Dovizioso's Motegi victory bid
MGP

Rain forecasts hampering Dovizioso's Motegi victory bid

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury
MGP

Lorenzo: Motegi FP2 "best session" since Assen injury

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.