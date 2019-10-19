MotoGP
Motegi MotoGP: Petrucci leads Marquez in wet FP3

By:
Oct 19, 2019, 3:11 AM

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci topped third practice for MotoGP’s Japanese Grand Prix at a wet Twin Ring Motegi, leading recently-crowned six-time champion Marc Marquez.

Honda man Marquez led a rain-delayed FP3 from virtually start to finish, breaking the 1m55s barrier 15 minutes into the session to put himself comfortably ahead of the opposition.

It wasn’t until 20 minutes to go in the session that any rider was able to lap within one second of Marquez’s best time of 1m54.884s, Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli impressing to set the second-quickest lap.

It appeared Marquez would end FP3 at the top of the timesheets, but Petrucci fired in a 1m54.710s to snatch the top spot moments after the chequered flag dropped.

Marquez failed to improve on his previous benchmark in his final run and ended up 0.174s behind in second, with Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli improving late on to jump up to third.

Maverick Vinales was fourth on the leading factory Yamaha, while Guintoli slipped to fifth ahead of the second Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso and his Suzuki teammate Alex Rins.

Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was eighth, while Pol Espargaro (KTM) and Miguel Oliveira (Tech 3 KTM) completed the top 10.

Valentino Rossi was a distant 12th for Yamaha, while struggling Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo set the 22nd-quickest time in the wet, only ahead of former Moto2 champion Tito Rabat, whose session came to an early halt.

With the entire FP3 taking place on a damp circuit, there was no change in the combined classification, leaving Rins and LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow - who trailed in 20th place in FP3 - among others to navigate their way through Q1 in qualifying.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 01'54.710  
2 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 01'54.884 00.174
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 01'55.175 00.465
4 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 01'55.458 00.748
5 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 01'55.590 00.880
6 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 01'55.722 01.012
7 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 01'55.796 01.086
8 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 01'55.811 01.101
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 01'55.824 01.114
10 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 01'55.860 01.150
11 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 01'55.972 01.262
12 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 01'56.230 01.520
13 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 01'56.243 01.533
14 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 01'56.397 01.687
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 01'56.537 01.827
16 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 01'56.809 02.099
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 01'56.812 02.102
18 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 01'56.840 02.130
19 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 01'57.176 02.466
20 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 01'57.226 02.516
21 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 01'57.555 02.845
22 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 01'57.605 02.895
23 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 01'58.621 03.911
View full results
Latest results Standings

