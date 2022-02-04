Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision

One-time MotoGP world champion and Suzuki rider Joan Mir says this week’s pre-season tests in Malaysia and Indonesia will be “important” in influencing his plans for 2023. 

MotoGP testing "important" for Mir's 2023 decision
Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Listen to this article

The 2020 world champion is out of contract with Suzuki at the end of the coming campaign, having first signed with the Japanese marque back in 2019 and renewing at the start of 2020.

Mir expressed frustrations with Suzuki last year after a lack of development with the GSX-RR left him unable to defend his title, with the Spaniard ending the season third overall with six podiums.

Pre-season testing begins on Saturday with two days in Malaysia before the paddock heads to Indonesia for three days next weekend.

When asked if the tests would be important for 2023, Mir admitted: “Yes, well this is also early to speak about that.

“Now, a lot of people finish their contracts in 2022 and we are hoping to renew or not. I could take a different decision.

“Honesty the test will be important for me, it will be important to understand everything.

“As a Suzuki rider now, I feel great here, I feel like I am at home. But it’s true that change is something that in some moments can be good also.

“But at the moment I cannot speak more about it because nothing is decided, but let’s see.”

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Suzuki MotoGP

Mir was pleased at the end of 2021 following two days of testing at Jerez with the progress Suzuki had made with its bike and says the marque has “worked more than what I probably expected” since then.

“Yes, well it’s early to speak, but the only thing that I saw is that they work a lot because there are a lot of things to try because there are some things on the paper that are interesting,” he said on Thursday following Suzuki’s 2022 team presentation.

“But yeah, I didn’t try the bike yet. It will be really important these first two days to start to understand the bike.

“I know that this track is normally a bit different because some riders are super strong here, but at the beginning of the season they struggle.

“But it’s important to have a great feeling. Looks like Suzuki worked more than what I probably expected.”

