British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Previous
MotoGP / Japanese GP / Practice report

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez leads Quartararo in warm-up

Motegi MotoGP: Marquez leads Quartararo in warm-up
By:
Oct 20, 2019, 1:15 AM

Motegi poleman Marc Marquez topped Sunday morning's warm-up session for MotoGP's Japanese Grand Prix ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

Marquez was the only rider to break into the 1m45s bracket during the 20-minute session under sunny skies, setting a best time of 1m46.036s on his Repsol Honda.

Petronas Yamaha man Quartararo was his nearest rival, 0.226s behind, while Suzuki's Alex Rins was a similar margin behind in third.

Franco Morbidelli followed his up his strong run to the second-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday by placing the second of the Petronas bikes fourth, ahead of works Yamaha pair Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

Andrea Dovizioso was best of the Ducatis in seventh ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, the second Suzuki of Joan Mir and Aprilia's Andrea Iannone.

Jorge Lorenzo was 18th-fastest and 1.7s off the pace of Honda teammate Marquez.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 01'45.816  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 01'46.036 00.220
3 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 01'46.282 00.466
4 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 01'46.351 00.535
5 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 01'46.437 00.621
6 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 01'46.511 00.695
7 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 01'46.574 00.758
8 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 01'46.667 00.851
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 01'46.729 00.913
10 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 01'46.797 00.981
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 01'46.799 00.983
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 01'46.862 01.046
13 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 01'46.894 01.078
14 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 01'47.138 01.322
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 01'47.222 01.406
16 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 01'47.467 01.651
17 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 01'47.521 01.705
18 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 01'47.590 01.774
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 01'47.726 01.910
20 50 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 01'47.843 02.027
21 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 01'47.845 02.029
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 01'47.995 02.179
  53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati    
View full results
Series MotoGP

Series MotoGP
Event Japanese GP
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Jamie Klein

Latest results Standings

