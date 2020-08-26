The Pramac rider led the early laps of the Styrian GP before the red flag, and headed the pack for the first six laps of the restart.

Having been passed by KTM’s Pol Espargaro on lap seven, Miller retook the lead on the final tour and engaged in a thrilling tussle for the win through the final two corners.

Coming up the inside of Espargaro at the last turn, both ran wide and allowed Tech 3’s Miguel Oliveira to come through to claim his maiden MotoGP win.

“We just tried to reset, refocus [for the] sprint race,” Miller said. Kind of reminded me of the old days in Australian championship.

“12 laps went real quick, great little fight there at the end. I wasn’t expecting Oliveira to come through, I thought it was between Pol and I, and if it was I’d got him.

“I did what I needed to do, and then I just came out and I looked at Pol and then I heard [makes engine noise] up the inside. It was Oliveira. I said, ‘where did he come from?’

“I was honestly panicking then because I thought there was going to be a line of them [coming through].”