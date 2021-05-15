Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP / French GP Practice report

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a mostly wet MotoGP FP3 ahead of the French Grand Prix, with the conditions locking in a volatile Q1 group for qualifying.

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

Overnight rain left the Le Mans circuit soaked for the start of FP3, which meant already the qualifying groups for later this afternoon have been decided based on Friday’s times.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins – who will face Q1 later – set the initial benchmark on wet tyres at 1m48.807s, though top spot rapidly changed over the first 15 minutes of the session.

Rins, Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci, world champion Joan Mir, Franco Morbidelli and Spanish GP winner Jack Miller all took turns at the head of the timesheets in the first 15 minutes.

Ducati rider Miller moved clear of the field with a 1m43.857s with just under half an hour of the session remaining, though crashed at the downhill section of La Chapelle just moments later.

In Miller’s absence, Marquez moved to top spot with a 1m42.894s, which he improved on his following tour 18 minutes from the chequered flag to a 1m42.704s.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira demoted Marquez with just under nine minutes remaining, the Portuguese rider jumping up to top spot with a 1m42.508s before bettering this with a 1m42.127s.

Marquez soon returned to the head of the timesheets with a 1m41.783s and would see out the session with a 1m40.736s to top a session for the first time since the 2020 Spanish GP weekend.

The six-time world champion already bagged his place in Q2 on Friday, though second-placed Lorenzo Savadori on the Aprilia – who held top spot briefly in the closing stages – will have to go through Q1.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was third on his Ducati in FP3, ahead of Oliveira and the other works Honda of Pol Espargaro – both of whom in Q2 - but will also face Q1.

Johann Zarco completed the top six on his Pramac Ducati, the Frenchman the only other rider in the top 10 in FP3 that has a place in Q2.

Both Suzuki riders Joan Mir and Rins in seventh and eighth in FP3 will have to go through Q1, as will ninth-placed Iker Lecuona – who had a crash late on at the Dunlop chicane – and Avintia rookie Luca Marini.

Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda in 11th in FP3 – who scored his maiden MotoGP podium in the wet at Le Mans last year – also has to go through Q1, though teammate Takaaki Nakagami behind him will be in Q2.

Aleix Espargaro’s issues continued into FP3, the Aprilia rider’s session interrupted at the start by a technical issues, leaving him 13th in the session while two crashes in FP2 on Friday have locked him into Q1.

As the track dried in the closing stages of FP3, the Yamahas faded down the order, with Maverick Vinales the fastest of them in 16th on his factory M1 ahead of SRT’s Morbidelli, while Fabio Quartararo was 19th and Valentino Rossi (SRT) 21st.

All four riders will appear in Q2 later today, though Morbidelli appeared to hurt himself at the end of FP3 when he tripped in pitlane while practicing a bike swap.

SRT has since confirmed Morbidelli twisted his knee in the incident but has been cleared to continue the weekend and will undergo treatment in the Clinica Mobile ahead of FP4.

A crash for Jack Miller on the Ducati dropped him to 20th in FP3, though he has a place in Q2, while Brad Binder struggled in the conditions 3.387 seconds off the pace in last. 

FP3 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'40.736  
2 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'41.349 0.613
3 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.452 0.716
4 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'41.457 0.721
5 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'41.671 0.935
6 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'41.775 1.039
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'41.817 1.081
8 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'42.055 1.319
9 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'42.136 1.400
10 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'42.323 1.587
11 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.516 1.780
12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'42.520 1.784
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'42.532 1.796
14 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'43.213 2.477
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'43.462 2.726
16 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'43.546 2.810
17 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'43.700 2.964
18 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'43.740 3.004
19 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'43.759 3.023
20 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'43.857 3.121
21 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'44.016 3.280
22 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'44.123 3.387
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Previous article

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Sub-event FP3
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

11h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

1h
3
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

22min
4
Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

18h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

19h
Latest news
French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice
MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

22m
MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

3h
Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

16h
Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

16h
Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro
MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

16h
Latest videos
MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled 04:50
MotoGP
16h

MotoGP adds second Austria race as Finnish GP cancelled

MotoGP: Miller dominates damp practice session at Le Mans 00:40
MotoGP
18h

MotoGP: Miller dominates damp practice session at Le Mans

MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans 00:30
MotoGP
May 14, 2021

MotoGP: Miller has 'score to settle' with Le Mans

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback 00:34
MotoGP
May 14, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez 'careful' with Honda bike feedback

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso 00:31
MotoGP
May 13, 2021

MotoGP: No wildcard ride for Dovizioso

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP French GP
MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans French GP
MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback French GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More from
Repsol Honda Team
Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro French GP
MotoGP

Honda boss Puig's MotoGP return "crucial" – Pol Espargaro

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull confident 'bendy wing' clampdown won't hurt F1 form

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to run evening F1 qualifying session

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again”

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Latest news

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Marquez quickest in wet third practice

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: No Honda rider close to victory in MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi buoyed by MotoGP test gains at Le Mans

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.