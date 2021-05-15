Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP News

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the French Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the fifth round of the 2021 season on Saturday.

MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati heads into qualifying after setting the pace on Friday, with Spanish GP winner Jack Miller topping the times in FP1 and Johann Zarco leading the field in FP2.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took pole position at Le Mans last year, beating Miller by two tenths of a second. Danilo Petrucci - now at Tech 3 KTM - qualified third and went on to win the race for Ducati.

What time does qualifying for the French MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, May 15th
  • Start time: 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST /  08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:20

 08:20 09:20

03:20

 00:20

17:20

16:20

12:50

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch French MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'38.007  
2 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.488 1.481
3 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.069 2.062
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'40.115 2.108
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'40.121 2.114
6 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'40.244 2.237
7 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'40.256 2.249
8 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.582 2.575
9 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'40.679 2.672
10 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'41.029 3.022
11 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'41.258 3.251
12 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'41.299 3.292
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'41.423 3.416
14 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'41.524 3.517
15 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'41.576 3.569
16 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'41.641 3.634
17 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'42.500 4.493
18 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'42.899 4.892
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'43.045 5.038
20 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'43.262 5.255
21 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'43.469 5.462
22 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'43.644 5.637
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.747  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.842 0.095
3 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'32.136 0.389
4 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'32.137 0.390
5 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'32.279 0.532
6 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.296 0.549
7 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'32.361 0.614
8 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'32.632 0.885
9 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.669 0.922
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.711 0.964
11 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.762 1.015
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'32.800 1.053
13 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.908 1.161
14 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'32.946 1.199
15 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'33.040 1.293
16 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'33.117 1.370
17 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'33.204 1.457
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'33.361 1.614
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'33.536 1.789
20 32 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'33.985 2.238
21 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'34.147 2.400
22 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'34.520 2.773
View full results
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021

