MotoGP French Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati heads into qualifying after setting the pace on Friday, with Spanish GP winner Jack Miller topping the times in FP1 and Johann Zarco leading the field in FP2.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo took pole position at Le Mans last year, beating Miller by two tenths of a second. Danilo Petrucci - now at Tech 3 KTM - qualified third and went on to win the race for Ducati.

What time does qualifying for the French MotoGP start?

Q1 will begin at 14:10 local time, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 14:35. Each session will last 15 minutes.

Date : Saturday, May 15th

Start time : 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST



Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:20 08:20 09:20 03:20 00:20 17:20 16:20 12:50 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch French MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

FP2 results:

shares