MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
176 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM, Tech 3 unveil 2020 MotoGP liveries

shares
comments
KTM, Tech 3 unveil 2020 MotoGP liveries
By:
Feb 18, 2020, 6:40 PM

KTM and its satellite squad Tech3 have unveiled the colours their RC16s will sport during the 2020 MotoGP season in a digital launch event on Tuesday.

The Austrian manufacturer will enter its fourth year in the premier class after making its debut in 2017, with Pol Espargaro – who has been a constant of its line-up and scored so far its only podium finish at a wet Valencia race in '18 – joined by 2019 Moto2 runner-up Brad Binder at the works team.

Johann Zarco was meant to ride for the squad this season, but cut short his two-year contract halfway through a difficult debut campaign on the RC16 last year.

He secured a lifeline with Ducati for 2020 and will race a year-old Desmosedici for the Avintia team.

KTM ended last season fifth in the manufacturers' table, with Espargaro its top campaigner in 11th in the standings on 100 points, just 15 outside of the top 10.

Tech3 became KTM's works-supported satellite team last year following the conclusion of a 20-year relationship between Herve Poncharal's squad and Yamaha at the end of 2018.

It finished second-to-last in the teams' championship last year, though rookie Miguel Oliveira did manage to give Tech 3 a top 10 result when he finished eighth in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Oliveira remains at Tech 3 for his second season in the premier class, while Iker Lecuona steps up to MotoGP full-time, having made a one-off appearance at Valencia last year as the injured Oliveira's replacement.

He got the nod late last year after KTM decided to promote original Tech3 signing Binder to the works team, which caused controversy after Oliveira criticised the move.

While the works team will run an unchanged livery for 2020, Tech 3's has been revised, with silver more prominent on the fairing to advertise Red Bull's Simply Cola brand.

Having ended last week's Sepang test seventh overall with Espargaro, KTM will return to action this weekend in Qatar for the final three-day pre-season test.

Slider
List

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3
1/5

Photo by: KTM Images

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3
2/5

Photo by: KTM Images

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16 Tech 3
3/5

Photo by: KTM Images

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16
4/5

Photo by: KTM Images

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16

2020 Red Bull KTM RC16
5/5

Photo by: KTM Images

Next article
Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision

Previous article

Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Tech 3
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
16 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

KTM, Tech 3 unveil 2020 MotoGP liveries
MGP

KTM, Tech 3 unveil 2020 MotoGP liveries

Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision
MGP

Vinales: New Yamaha deal was no easy decision

Suzuki is "where I wanted it to be", says Rins
MGP

Suzuki is "where I wanted it to be", says Rins

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery
MGP

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery

Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role
MGP

Lorenzo "very grateful" Honda didn't bar him from 2020 role

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.