R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
30 Apr
-
03 May
R
MotoGP
French GP
14 May
-
17 May
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
28 May
-
31 May
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
R
MotoGP
German GP
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
R
MotoGP
British GP
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
MotoGP / Breaking news

Avintia Ducati unveils new MotoGP livery

By:
Feb 16, 2020, 9:28 AM

The Avintia Ducati MotoGP team has unveiled a new livery that it will campaign in the 2020 season.

Avintia, which has landed a big-name signing in Johann Zarco to partner Tito Rabat, will field a pair of Ducati GP19s this year and enjoy increased technical cooperation with Ducati, the marque having been the driving force behind Zarco's arrival.

Avintia's new colours were showcased in a launch event in the Hard Rock Cafe in the Principality of Andorra.

Having run a largely unchanged white, blue and yellow colour scheme since it joined the Ducati camp in 2015, the team has now opted for a different, primarily blue paint job.

The bikes retain prominent branding for team principal Raul Romero's Esponsorama company and title sponsor Reale Seguros, an insurance firm.

Avintia also showed off the latest version of the KTM RC250GP bike that will be campaigned by its Moto3 rider Carlos Tatay, and the Energica Ego Corsa that Eric Granado and Xavi Cardelus will ride in MotoE.

Detail of the Ducati Desmosedici GP19, Avintia Racing

Detail of the Ducati Desmosedici GP19, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Avintia Racing

Detail of the Ducati Desmosedici GP19, Avintia Racing

Detail of the Ducati Desmosedici GP19, Avintia Racing

Photo by: Avintia Racing

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco , Tito Rabat
Teams Avintia Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
18 days
