Iannone: Mugello form shows Suzuki split "unfortunate"

Andrea Iannone says his form in MotoGP practice at Mugello shows his impending split with Suzuki is "unfortunate" for both parties.

The Italian revealed on Thursday that he had been informed his Suzuki deal would not be extended past this year – and then promptly topped both of Friday's Italian Grand Prix practice sessions.

Iannone, who scored back-to-back podiums at COTA and Jerez this year, is expected to be replaced by Moto2 rider Joan Mir – while his current teammate Alex Rins has already been re-signed.

Rins was on the podium in Argentina, but sits five spots behind seventh-placed Iannone in the standings and was only 12th and 15th in the respective Friday sessions at Mugello.

"I won't remain [with Suzuki], unfortunately for both, no?" Iannone said. "Because now the package, Iannone-Suzuki, is really really good.

"But Suzuki chose Alex Rins, and Mir, I think.

"It's important now I stay on top, I work at 100 percent, I push for me to the end of the season at 100 percent, I try always and race my best - and good luck for Suzuki for 2019 and for the future."

Iannone admitted he set out to prove a point - "for me, also for Suzuki" - at Mugello, a track where he'd claimed his first MotoGP pole and two podiums during his Ducati stint.

"I'm really happy about this day, because I start on the top in this special place for me, Italy, my home.

"It's really really special, this day for me, because I think it's first time I start like this. Also the feeling with the bike is really good, we work really well, improve a little bit."

The Italian topped FP1 by 0.550s and FP2 by 0.387s – and said he was encouraged not only by his single-lap efforts, but by his race pace.

"I think this afternoon I have more or less the best pace," he said.

"I think always during the race is a little bit different, everybody are really close and we struggle a little bit in general - but here I have a really good feeling, and I hope I arrive really strong."

Additional reporting by Matteo Nugnes