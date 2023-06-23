MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi tops FP1, Marquez 21st
VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi topped first practice for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, as Marc Marquez’s new approach left him a distant 21st on his Honda.
A year on from his maiden MotoGP podium at the Dutch venue, Bezzecchi kicked off the 2023 Assen weekend by leading the field by 0.314 seconds having taken control of FP1 early on.
Bezzecchi went top with a 1m33.961s with around seven minutes of the session gone and began a succession of standings-topping laps, culminating in a 1m33.289s.
This would go unchallenged until the final 16 minutes, when Bezzecchi improved again to a 1m32.725s.
Fitting a fresh soft rear tyre for the final few moments of the session, Bezzecchi found more time to end the morning with a 1m32.246s.
He would not be tested as the final few laps of the session were posted, with Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales his nearest challenger on a 1m32.560s.
Alex Marquez completed the top three on his Gresini Ducati ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco, who suffered a high-speed crash going through Turn 15 with 16 minutes to go.
Despite his fast get-off, Zarco was able to re-join the session on his second Ducati to go fourth ahead of fellow Frenchman Fabio Quartararo.
The Yamaha rider is carrying injury into the Assen round after breaking the big toe on his left foot in a running incident while in Amsterdam earlier this week.
Despite this, Quartararo enjoyed a solid morning on his M1 to end up fifth, 0.558s off the pace, with VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini trailing him.
Takaaki Nakagami was the top Honda rider by a considerable margin on his LCR-run RC213V in seventh, with German GP winner Jorge Martin eighth on the sister Pramac Ducati.
Jack Miller was ninth on the first of the KTMs, with Aleix Espargaro splitting him on his Aprilia from team-mate Brad Binder on the second factory team RC16.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia was only 12th at the chequered flag after a scrappy session on his factory Ducati.
The Italian suffered several moments throughout the 45-minute session, with a fast headshake going through Turn 13 in the closing stages leaving him visibly frustrated.
After a bruising Sachsenring weekend which consisted of five crashes, an injured Marc Marquez has come to Assen with a more cautious approach.
Fitting a fresh soft rear tyre for a late time attack, Marquez’s reserved run on his Honda showed as he could only muster a 1m34.111s to end FP1 1.8s off the pace in 21st ahead of only Iker Lecuiona as he deputises for the injured Joan Mir.
MotoGP Dutch GP FP1 results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'32.246
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'32.560
|0.314
|0.314
|3
|Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'32.614
|0.368
|0.054
|4
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'32.762
|0.516
|0.148
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'32.804
|0.558
|0.042
|6
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'32.881
|0.635
|0.077
|7
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'32.981
|0.735
|0.100
|8
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1'33.067
|0.821
|0.086
|9
|Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'33.087
|0.841
|0.020
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'33.421
|1.175
|0.334
|11
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'33.486
|1.240
|0.065
|12
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'33.498
|1.252
|0.012
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|1'33.588
|1.342
|0.090
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'33.633
|1.387
|0.045
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1'33.673
|1.427
|0.040
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'33.893
|1.647
|0.220
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|1'33.902
|1.656
|0.009
|18
|Raúl Fernández
|Aprilia
|1'33.941
|1.695
|0.039
|19
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'33.989
|1.743
|0.048
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'34.055
|1.809
|0.066
|21
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'34.111
|1.865
|0.056
|22
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|1'34.363
|2.117
|0.252
|23
|Jonas Folger
|KTM
|1'34.741
|2.495
|0.378
|View full results
Friday format on MotoGP weekends to be tweaked for 2024
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Latest news
Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024
Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024 Pirelli set to replace Dunlop as Moto2, Moto3 tyre supplier from 2024
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes
Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term
Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term Domenicali: 24 F1 races is the "right number" for long term
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires
WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires WRC Safari Rally: Ogier pulls clear of Rovanpera, Neuville retires
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.