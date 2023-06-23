MotoGP Dutch GP: Bezzecchi holds top spot in FP2 as Marquez crashes

Having dominated the opening practice at Assen on Friday morning, Bezzecchi carried that form into the hour-long afternoon session to lead Pramac’s Jorge Martin by 0.130 seconds.

Bezzecchi’s FP1 time went unchallenged until he bettered it on the penultimate lap of his session.

For the first half an hour, only reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia had made a dent on the combined order.

The factory Ducati rider moved up to 10th with a 1m33.418s, before improving to a 1m33.093s.

It wouldn’t be for another 15 minutes until there was a major move on the combined order, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro moving up to fourth with a 1m32.741s.

This signalled the soft tyre time attack phase of FP2 as the field put in their efforts to secure a direct place in Q2 for Saturday’s qualifying.

With just under 20 seconds left on the clock, Bezzecchi cemented top spot with a 1m32.063s to see out Friday fastest of all.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Chasing him on the timesheets was German GP winner Martin, trailing Bezzecchi by 0.130s, while KTM’s Jack Miller made a leap up to third at the death.

Bagnaia was fourth on his Ducati ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, while Fabio Quartararo secured a place in Q2 on his Yamaha.

Aleix Espargaro was seventh despite a potential impeding incident with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, who ended the day in 16th.

The final Q2 spots went to Brad Binder on the second factory KTM, VR46’s Luca Marini and Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

This came at the expense of Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati, who missed out on a Q2 spot by 0.088s.

He’ll be joined by both RNF Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira, with Morbidelli, Ducati’s Enea Bastianini and all of the Hondas in Q1.

Pushing for a lap time at the end of the session while chasing Vinales, Marc Marquez suffered a crash at Turn 3.

Walking away unscathed, Marquez had no time to get back to his Honda garage for his second bike and had to settle for 19th on the combined order.

