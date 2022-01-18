Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
MotoGP News

Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini

By:

Gresini’s Enea Bastianini says “the DNA” of the Ducati MotoGP bike he will ride in the 2022 season is “incredible for me”.

Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini

Coming into his second season in the premier class, Bastianini has switched from the defunct Avintia squad to Gresini Racing as it returns to being a true independent outfit following seven years as Aprilia's factory entrant.

Bastianini – who began his grand prix career with Gresini Racing in 2014 in Moto3 – scored two podiums with Avintia in his rookie campaign last year, claiming third in both the San Marino and Emilia Romagna Grands Prix.

The Italian will continue to ride a Ducati in 2022, but will pilot a 2021 factory-spec Desmosedici instead of the 2019 bike he rode last season.

Having tested the bike already in November at Jerez, Motorsport.com asked Bastianini during Gresini's launch event on Saturday what the main differences are between the GP19 and GP21.

"I've tried this bike only on one track for the moment in Jerez, but when I rode it for the first time, I could see it was more easy and [I was] more relaxed during the session," he said.

"Also, when you push, you can do some errors and at the end to not lose a lot of time and this is important, but also when I tried this I could see also [I could push] more on the braking, I can brake more late compared to the '19 bike, but also [with] less movement.

"For qualifying, this is fantastic."

Bike of Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Bike of Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gresini Racing

He also noted that the 2021 Ducati had better corner speed, adding: "When I tried the '21 bike for the first time, from the start my feeling was better when I was riding the bike.

"Ducati, the DNA of the Ducati, is incredible for me.

"Also, in the middle of the corner you can do more speed and this is important for the race, for saving the tyres, but I think this is not my biggest problem during the race."

Read Also:

After his double podium in his rookie season, Bastianini admits "expectations for this season are high", but pinpointed his "disaster" qualifying as an area he needs to improve having started inside the top 12 just once in 2021.

"The expectations for this season are high because last year, especially during the last part of the season, we did two podiums and I thought I could be competitive in MotoGP," he said.

"For this year, I have to improve, because last year I learnt a lot from the category and now I have to be more consistent during the season.

"Also, during qualifying, because all my qualifying last year was a disaster, but now with this bike for me will be more easy to do faster laps in qualy."

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
Previous article

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
MotoGP

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes
MotoGP

Gresini Racing becomes first MotoGP team to unveil 2022 bikes

Enea Bastianini More from
Enea Bastianini
Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return Emilia Romagna GP
MotoGP

Bastianini “wasn’t confident” of Misano MotoGP podium return

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch Americas GP
MotoGP

Bastianini feels like a proper MotoGP rider after recent purple patch

Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for podium fantastic San Marino GP
MotoGP

Bastianini: Overtaking ‘MotoGP boss’ Marquez for podium fantastic

Gresini Racing More from
Gresini Racing
Gresini feared MotoGP team would fold after team owner’s death
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gresini feared MotoGP team would fold after team owner’s death

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
Video Inside
MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues
MotoGP

Gresini's condition still "serious" as COVID battle continues

Latest news

Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: No panic if new Honda MotoGP bike not instantly quick

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez back on track at Portimao to step up MotoGP return preparation

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve Prime

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken Pol Espargaro's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
20 h
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Prime

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Prime

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the 2021 MotoGP title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and a revitalised Marc Marquez. Read on to see who makes our top 10 list.

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Doubts were cast over Yamaha’s French recruit after his disastrous end to the 2020 MotoGP season with Petronas SRT, but Fabio Quartararo answered them convincingly in 2021 to claim a MotoGP title that exhibited both his devastating speed and mental strength

MotoGP
Dec 7, 2021
The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Motorcycle racing's greatest showman has left the stage, as Valentino Rossi calls time on his remarkable career on two wheels. But in his successors, all of whom were inspired by 'the Doctor', grand prix racing has vibrant new acts to keep us hooked

MotoGP
Dec 4, 2021
Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races Prime

Valentino Rossi’s 10 greatest MotoGP races

As the Italian legend finally bows out and retires from MotoGP, it marks the end of one of the most incredible careers in motorsport history. Here is Motorsport.com's pick of his best rides and the stories behind them

MotoGP
Dec 3, 2021
How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race Prime

How Ducati has drawn first blood in the 2022 MotoGP title race

The 2021 MotoGP season may have only just ended but preparations for 2022 are well underway following a two-day test at Jerez this week. Ducati has hit the ground running while a lack of progress dominated Yamaha’s and world champion Fabio Quartararo’s test. While no battle lines have been drawn yet for 2022, it appears Ducati has already drawn first blood...

MotoGP
Nov 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.