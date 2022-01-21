Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19

By:

Jack Miller will miss Ducati's 2022 MotoGP launch after being stranded in Australia due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The Ducati MotoGP ace has been back in his native Australia since early December, when he returned for a cameo in the Australian Superbike Championship.

He was due to return to Europe ahead of next Friday's pre-season launch, however those plans have been scuppered by Miller contracting COVID-19.

In a video posted to social media he said he is asymptomatic and able to continue his physical preparation ahead of the new season.

However the positive test means he's unable to travel and will therefore miss the January 28 launch.

"Unfortunately, as you can tell, I'm still here at home in Australia due to testing positive for [COVID-19]," he said.

"I'm currently unable to travel and will miss the team presentation.

"I just wanted to let you all know that I'm doing fine, no symptoms, still able to continue with my training here on the farm. But unable to travel at this point in time.

"I'm missing you all and I can't wait to see you all very soon."

A wave of Omicron is currently smashing Australia's east coast with a record-breaking surge of cases through Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini
Ducati MotoGP "DNA is incredible" for Gresini's Bastianini
