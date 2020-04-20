MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
206 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"

shares
comments
Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"
By:
Co-author: Matteo Nugnes
Apr 20, 2020, 10:07 AM

Ducati MotoGP sporting director Paolo Ciabatti says that a return to the Borgo Panigale marque for Andrea Iannone next season cannot be ruled out, after Pramac expressed interest in a reunion.

Pramac team boss Francesco Guidotti recently admitted that he would be open to renewing his squad's partnership with Iannone, who rode for the team in 2013-14 prior to his promotion to the works Ducati outfit in 2015.

However, the Italian rider only lasted two seasons before being ditched to make way for Jorge Lorenzo, moving to Suzuki in 2017 and then Aprilia in 2019.

Notwithstanding the lengthy spell on the sidelines that Iannone faces as a result of his doping ban, Ciabatti admitted that if Pramac particularly wanted to have the 30-year-old on its 2021 roster, Ducati wouldn't be opposed to such a move.

"It is clear that on the one hand the main task of the Pramac team is to raise promising young riders to be a kind of 'nursery', as was the case for Iannone, [Danilo] Petrucci, [Jack] Miller and [Francesco] Bagnaia," Ciabatti told Sky Italia

"From this point of view Iannone is 30 years old and would not be perfectly positioned in such a programme. Having said that, why not? Never say never.

"I think Iannone has great talent, he is a very fast rider. He has lost his way a bit for a lot of reasons; I think he is perfectly aware that he made mistakes in his career at decisive moments.

"But he is a rider who has always proved to be among the fastest, he was one of the riders who fought with Marquez in Moto2 and sometimes won.

"And then there is almost a father-and-son-like love between him and Paolo Campinoti, the owner of the Pramac team, and when there are these situations, it is difficult to say no."

Read Also:

He added: "The respect and affection we had for Iannone has not gone away. Sometimes he made us angry because of his attitude, but he has done the same with everyone in the paddock; it is part of his character."

Ciabatti however said working out how to position the five riders it has under contract for 2020 for next year would be Ducati's main priority.

"We have five riders currently with us, we must first understand how we can manage these extremely good riders in 2021 and then think about different possibilities," he said.

Related video

Next article
Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal

Previous article

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Iannone Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

German GP

German GP

18 Jun - 21 Jun
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stroll: New backers, including Wolff, underpin Aston faith

1h
2
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

3
Formula 1

Top 50: Wildest F1 designs ever

4
Esports

Vettel takes delivery of first sim racing rig

5
Formula 1

Vettel could secure new Ferrari deal before F1 season starts

1h

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"
MGP

Ducati chief on Iannone return: "Never say never"

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal
MGP

Rins signs fresh two-year Suzuki MotoGP deal

Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race
MGP

Assen has "no worries" about losing 2020 MotoGP race

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06
MGP

Elias: Rossi still hasn't forgiven me for Estoril '06

Vinales felt he lacked Yamaha's "trust" last year
MGP

Vinales felt he lacked Yamaha's "trust" last year

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
6 Aug - 9 Aug
Tickets
13 Aug - 16 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.