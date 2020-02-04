MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
239 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Analysis

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

shares
comments
Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 9:01 AM

Ahead of the start of official MotoGP pre-season testing, rumours are rife that Ducati may have made another big step forward with the design of its 2020 machine. German Garcia Casanova investigates.

At the November tests at Valencia and Jerez, Ducati rolled out a prototype Desmosedici GP20 that the Italian marque said was not definitive, arguing that it did not want to give its competitors any ideas about the innovations it is planning for the new season.

Its position fuelled rumours that the engineers in Borgo Panigale are preparing the odd ‘surprise’ on what is potentially a revolutionary new bike.

The machines that appeared at the Ducati team presentation in Bologna on January 23 were '19 versions with updated parts that had already appeared in the November tests, but they were not the '20 incarnation of the Desmosedici.

The Italian factory’s famous racing department has always been known for being innovative when it comes to updating its MotoGP bike – especially in recent years. The aerodynamic ‘wings’ were the most obvious addition, but not the only one.

Last year Ducati introduced a ‘holeshot’ system that allowed the riders to briefly drop the suspension at the start, before the setting reverted to its normal height in the first braking zone. So far, no other factory has copied it, although it does seem that Yamaha will do so in 2020, whilst work continues in Borgo Panigale to further refine the original.

Alex Rins made a comment on the subject following last season’s Malaysian Grand Prix that raised a few eyebrows. The Spaniard was involved for several laps in a back-and-forth battle with Jack Miller, after which the Suzuki rider was convinced that the Australian was able to drop the rear height of his Ducati entering the track’s two long straights, before the bike returned to its usual position in the twisty sections.

At the final round of the season at Valencia, Motorsport.com asked Rins to confirm his suggestion.

“At Sepang I was fighting with Miller for a few laps, we were really close and I could see his bike drop ride height on the straights. When he got to the corner, it lifted again,” explained the Spaniard, absolutely convinced.

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Jack Miller, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Up to now, the only visible sign on the Ducati was a switch on the central dashboard, which the riders use to drop the suspension height at the start, an operation that could only take place whilst stationary. Once the brake was activated in the first corner, the rear of the bike would pop up like a spring and return to its normal position.

However, the conviction of Rins is enough to make you wonder if Ducati has successfully developed the ‘holeshot system’ idea further, allowing the rider to use it not just when stationary but whenever they please.

Using electronics to adjust the ride height of a motorcycle is not a particularly difficult thing to achieve, but it is prohibited by the rules. A mechanical system, however, is not.

“In this life everything is possible but honestly, that seems unlikely to me,” says Ramon Forcada, crew chief to Petronas SRT Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli, when asked by Motorsport.com about the viability of such a system.

“The rules prohibit the use of electronics to move parts of the motorcycle, so it would have to be a mechanical system. To lift and drop the height of the bike whilst moving, you would need a small motor and a battery, and these bikes do not have batteries."

The FIM, the series rule makers – amongst other things – check the bikes before, during and after each Grand Prix to ensure that they are complying with the regulations.

“Normally, the teams let us know when they have brought something new so that we can check it, and it is the teams that come with the rules in their hand and argue the legality of the bike. In any case, we have the last word on whether something is legal or not,” an FIM technician explained to Motorsport.com.

“We have checked every bike at every single grand prix and everything was in line with the rules."

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Former Ducati crew chief-turned TV pundit Juan Martinez commented: “I see it as being highly improbable. But nothing is impossible.

“Years ago, when I was at Ducati, they trialled a semi-automatic system that dropped the suspension under braking to gain stability. They tested it with Loris Capirossi, in 2003 or 2004, but it was discarded because it added too much weight to the bike.

“Taking into account that you can’t use the electronics because of the rules, the only possibility is that Ducati have perfected the current launch system and they can manually adjust the suspension with a lever on the handlebar that they can operate while the bike is moving during the race.

“To facilitate this, the lever that is currently in the middle of the bars would have to be moved to either side so that the rider could operate it with his thumb, without the need to release the grip.”

On the benefits that such a mechanism could bring, Martinez can think of one immediately.

“Tyre conservation," he said. "The benefit of dropping the suspension under acceleration is that it eases the load on the rear tyre and therefore reduces wear.”

This is an important detail given that Michelin is set to update its MotoGP tyre range in 2020, offering – according to the factory – better grip and traction. Looking after rubber over race distance will be crucial for a bike that wears it out faster than its rivals.

The Desmosedici on display at the Ducati presentation had a button on each side of the handlebars, whilst both models were devoid of a central switch.

“One of those buttons is clearly the rear brake,” explains Martinez. “The other could be a false neutral block or it could be something else. The buttons and levers on any handlebar always change depending on the rider’s preferences and the demands of the situation.”

After the successful introduction of wings, the belly pan scoop, the carbon wheel covers, the ‘salad box’ on the tail unit and the suspension launch device, the next revolution out of the Ducati factory looks like it could well be a standardised holeshot device that can be activated at will by the rider.

All will be revealed in the official Sepang pre-season test next week.

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Ducati Desmosedici GP20

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Next article
Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

Previous article

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

Next article

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Germán Garcia Casanova

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

56m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen: Hamilton "good but not God"

1h
3
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

1h
4
MotoGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

5
Formula 1

F1 to discuss coronavirus threat to Chinese GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Malaysian Grand Prix preview

Latest news

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery
MGP

Factory Honda MotoGP team unveils 2020 livery

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?
MGP

Has Ducati made another MotoGP tech breakthrough?

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021
MGP

Marini: Rossi MotoGP team-up "seems impossible" for 2021

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020
MGP

Five MotoGP riders who need a big year in 2020

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike
MGP

Aprilia shows first images of 2020 MotoGP bike

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.