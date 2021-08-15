Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP / Austrian GP Race report

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

By:

KTM’s Brad Binder took an extraordinary MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix victory as he stayed on slicks after a late downpour forced most of the grid to pit for wet tyres.

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

Spots of rain started to fall on the Red Bull Ring as the race got underway having been declared dry, which influenced Marc Marquez’s decision to make a late switch to the soft rear slick in anticipation of a flag-to-flag scenario.

Stryian GP winner Jorge Martin converted pole to the holeshot, while Fabio Quartararo almost highsided out of second at Turn 1.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia found his way into the lead ahead of Martin, while the Pramac rider and Quartararo touched at Turn 6 fighting for second – the Yamaha rider losing out to Johann Zarco, Marc Marquez and Jack Miller.

The battle behind raged as Bagnaia continued to lead for the first five laps.

Martin went for a move on Bagnaia at Turn 7 on the sixth tour, but ran wide and allowed his factory Ducati counterpart back through as well as Marquez and a regrouped Quartararo.

By lap eight the rain flags were waving, but the track didn’t get wet enough at this stage to warrant a bike swap.

At Turn 6 on the same lap Quartararo found a way up the inside of Bagnaia to take the lead on the Yamaha and resisted as the Ducati rider tried to retaliate at the Turn 7 left-hander.

Bagnaia then used the power of the Ducati to power past Quartararo into Turn 1, with the Yamaha rider running wide and allowing Bagnaia to open up a gap of half a second as Marquez hounded Quartararo for second.

After 15 laps the top three of Bagnaia, Quartararo and Marquez had opened up a gap of over a second to Martin behind, with both Pramac riders struggling to run the pace of the leaders.

Despite being the only rider on the soft rear tyre, Marquez showed no signs of his rubber fading and pressured Quartararo into a mistake on lap 20 – the Yamaha rider braking too deep into Turn 3 trying to keep the Honda behind him.

Marquez then set about closing down Bagnaia as the rain started to intensify on lap 22 of 28 Marquez moving through at Turn 3.

The pace started to drop dramatically as the track got wetter, allowing Martin to close right back into contention along with the Suzuki of Joan Mir, Ducati’s Jack Miller and KTM’s Binder.

Miller and Alex Rins on the sister Suzuki were the first to pit for wets at the end of lap 23, while the leaders all bunched up over the next two laps.

On the 25th tour race leader Marquez, Quartararo, Bagnaia, Mir and Martin all boxed for their wet bikes as Binder elected to stay out on slicks.

The KTM rider was virtually crawling around the Red Bull Ring come the final lap, Binder struggling to keep his RC16 in a straight line as he applied the throttle.

But Binder somehow kept his bike upright to take the chequered flag over 12 seconds clear for a sensational second-career MotoGP victory – though was hit with a three-second penalty post-race for a track limits violation.

Utter chaos ensued over the last lap as the likes of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, Tech 3 KTM rider Iker Lecuona, Avintia’s Luca Marini and his brother Valentino Rossi – who’d all stayed out on slicks – came into podium contention.

But the riders who’d pitted for wets on lap 25 were charging through the field, with Bagnaia and Martin picking their way through the slick runners to claim second and third.

Mir was fourth on his Suzuki ahead of Marini, scoring a career-best fifth on his two-year-old Ducati ahead of Lecuona, while championship leader Quartararo – who ran off track at Turn 3 after his stop - was seventh ahead of Petronas SRT Yamaha counterpart Rossi.

The top 10 was completed by LCR’s Alex Marquez and Aprilia’s Espargaro, while Marc Marquez crashed on the penultimate lap at the first corner following his bike swap.

Miller’s decision to switch to wets earlier than the rest along with Rins didn’t pan out, with both 11th and 14th at the chequered flag, with Tech 3’s Danilo Petrucci and LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami between them.

Marc Marquez remounted after his crash to seal the final point in 15th ahead of his struggling Honda teammate Pol Espargaro, while SRT stand-in Cal Crutchlow was the final classified runner.

Miguel Oliveira was a late crasher on the factory KTM, with Zarco falling out of contention on lap 18 and Avintia’s Enea Bastianini an early retirement after the fairing on his Ducati broke off.

Despite the drama, Quartararo comes out of the Austrian GP 47 points clear of Bagnaia and Mir in the standings. 

Austrian MotoGP - Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM  
2 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 9.991
3 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 11.570
4 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 12.623
5 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 14.831
6 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 14.952
7 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 16.650
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 17.150
9 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 17.692
10 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 18.270
11 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 25.144
12 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 25.193
13 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 25.603
14 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 30.642
15 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 35.459
16 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 40.384
17 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 52.950
  88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM  
  5 France Johann Zarco Ducati  
  23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati  
View full results
shares
comments
Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

Previous article

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

4 h
2
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

1 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

6 h
4
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

4 h
5
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

1 d
Latest news
Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

1 h
Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

4 h
Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

7 h
Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

22 h
MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

22 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
Aug 14, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP 02:25
MotoGP
Aug 12, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident 00:48
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

More from
Lewis Duncan
Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021 Spielberg II
Moto2

Austrian Moto2: Fernandez fends off Ogura for fourth win of 2021

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha Austrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Styrian GP Prime
MotoGP

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Brad Binder More from
Brad Binder
Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal
Video Inside
Dakar

KTM offers MotoGP race winner Petrucci 2022 Dakar deal

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss
Video Inside
MotoGP

Pedrosa wanting to race again “a huge compliment” - KTM MotoGP boss

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Trending Today

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes set to quit Formula E ahead of Gen3 era

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine has lost too much ground to McLaren

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

William Byron blisters field to capture Indy RC pole

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean, Herta surprised by IMS track evolution since May

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Binder takes shock win with slick tyre gamble

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales "did the right thing" to apologise to Yamaha

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.