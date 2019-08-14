MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Bagnaia: Austria my "first true grand prix" in MotoGP

shares
comments
Bagnaia: Austria my "first true grand prix" in MotoGP
By:
Aug 14, 2019, 2:03 PM

Pramac Ducati rookie Francesco Bagnaia has described his weekend in Austria as his "first true grand prix" in MotoGP, after securing a season-best seventh place in the race.

The Valentino Rossi-tutored reigning Moto2 champion has endured a mixed debut campaign in the premier class so far, with five retirements leaving him last of MotoGP's four newcomers in the current standings.

But after making good progress in the post-Brno test, Bagnaia had a strong showing at the Red Bull Ring, recovering from a technical issue in FP3 to advance from Q1 and put his bike fifth on the grid, before converting that to seventh in the 28-lap event.

"Best result of the year, closest gap to the front of the year, and I think that this weekend can be the base for the next ones," Bagnaia summed up. "Very happy about the work done.

"We can be happy, because it's the first true grand prix that we make, I think, because every time, every day in the FP1 or in FP3 we were disappearing on the other weekends, and this weekend we were more constant."

Read Also:

Bagnaia says he views this result as a potential turning point for his 2019 season.

"All the first part of the season we have done a lot of up and down, a lot of crashes, and after the crash in Brno [in FP1] we say to start again, from zero, with the base setting of the first test.

"And we have continued in this direction, and we are working very well, I think, with more calm, and I think this has been the key to being constant this weekend."

Morning rainfall and cooler weather complicated Bagnaia's grand prix, as the Italian felt a relative lack of grip and began to struggle with his rear tyre in the final stretch.

He nevertheless held off the Tech 3 KTM of Miguel Oliveira in the end, finishing two tenths clear of the Portugese rider.

Asked by Motorsport.com how it felt to be battling his former Moto2 rival Oliveira again, Bagnaia said: "Yeah, has been nice, no? I was thinking that was [Danilo] Petrucci, but when I see that it was Miguel, I started thinking 'oh, wow, if I beat again him, it's better'.

"He was arriving very very fast, and I tried to not let him pass me. It has been a nice battle."

Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira

Francesco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Previous article

The scars left by Lorenzo's Ducati flirtation

Next article

Zarco: Returning to Moto2 "an option" for 2020

Zarco: Returning to Moto2 "an option" for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Austrian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
FP1 Starts in
1 day
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
04:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
08:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours 10:12
MotoGP

MotoGP's most bizarre 2020 rider rumours

Latest news

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira
MGP

Zarco pinpoints cause of him trailing Oliveira

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone
MGP

Honda confirms Lorenzo return at Silverstone

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track
MGP

Test riders sample "very different" KymiRing track

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race
MGP

Guintoli replaces Mir for Silverstone MotoGP race

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning
MGP

Ducati will take "quite a long time" to fix turning

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
23 Aug
Tickets
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.