Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati is the favourite for pole position in Spielberg, with the circuit's long straights playing to the strengths of the Desmosedici.

This was evident on Friday, with Pramac's Johann Zarco lapping seven tenths clear of the field in a dry FP1.

It would be interesting to see which Ducati team will have the upper hand this weekend, after Jorge Martin scored Pramac's first win last time out at the same venue.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP start?

The qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+2 GMT).

Date : Saturday, August 14

Start time : 12:10 GMT / 13:10 BST / 14:10 CEST / 14:10 SAT / 15:10 EAT / 08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 22:10 AEST / 21:10 JST / 17:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Austrian MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

