Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead Next / Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”
MotoGP / Americas GP Special feature

Americas GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2023 Americas GP at Circuit Of The Americas, which charts the position changes.

By:
Americas GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments

MotoGP Americas GP: Rins takes first Honda win after Bagnaia crashes out of lead

Bagnaia’s COTA MotoGP race crash “100% not my fault”
More from
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport Awards

Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards Motorsport Stars end 2022 on a high at Autosport Awards

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

General
Motorsport.com announcements

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

MotoGP

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Latest news

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach

IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc. IndyCar at Long Beach: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc.

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

NAS NASCAR Cup
Martinsville

Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend Chase Elliott to return to NASCAR competition this weekend

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

NAS NASCAR Cup
Bristol

Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume Bell hoping to build extensive NASCAR playoff resume

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Indy IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches Detroit GP IndyCar stars to receive Shinola watches

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.