Rossi has SRT's support amidst worst MotoGP season start
MotoGP News

Alex Marquez “needs to accept” difficult recent MotoGP results

By:

LCR Honda’s Alex Marquez admits it’s “not really easy” to stay calm right now after a bruising start to his 2021 MotoGP campaign but needs to “accept” the situation.

Alex Marquez “needs to accept” difficult recent MotoGP results

The MotoGP sophomore has only finished one race so far in 2021 having suffered crashes in the Qatar double-header and in last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez.

It’s left him 18th in the standings on just eight points, with the younger Marquez brother struggling to find a set-up to suit the 2021 RC213V.

Having scored Honda’s only podiums in 2020, Motorsport.com asked Marquez how difficult it’s been to remain calm amidst his current form knowing what he is capable of on the bike.

“Well, it’s not really easy honestly,” he replied.

“But it’s something that we need to accept and we need to be focused.

“I believe that working with positivity is always working better, so for that reason I’m always positive and I try to see positive things in negative things.

“So, it’s true that it was not our way, a good start.

“But from one weekend to the next the situation can change a lot and we need to be there to keep focused, we need to keep working and then arrive to Le Mans 100% motivated and hope from there the situation will change a little bit and from FP1 we will feel a little bit better.

“So that’s it, we need to keep focused and with the team be a real team, [put] everything together and to see the positive things.”

Marquez’s Jerez race lasted just eight corners after contact with Tech 3’s Iker Lecuona at the Aspar left-hander, while the LCR rider had been working his way up from 20th on the grid.

“Not even one lap, so a disaster of a race,” he said.

“I started quite good and I was recovering some positions in the first corners.

“I overtook Lecuona in Turn 6 and suddenly when I was in Turn 8 I was already in and I felt an impact on the inside.

“It was him. This is something that can sometimes happen in racing and we cannot control.

“I’m sad and angry because it was also a hard crash honestly.”

Rossi has SRT's support amidst worst MotoGP season start

Rossi has SRT's support amidst worst MotoGP season start
Series MotoGP
Drivers Alex Marquez
Teams Team LCR
Author Lewis Duncan

