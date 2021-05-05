Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli
MotoGP News

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

By:

Marc Marquez says he was better able to understand the weak points of the 2021 Honda MotoGP bike compared to its predecessor during last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix. 

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

The six-time MotoGP world champion rode to eighth in last Sunday’s Jerez race, the second of his comeback from a nine-month injury layoff.

Though he is still not at his physical peak yet, he admitted his condition was better on the bike than it was in Portugal, and this allowed him for the first time this year to understand more about the 2021 RC213V.

Having followed teammate Pol Espargaro, HRC test rider Stefan Bradl and Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco in the Spanish GP, Marquez noted the 2021 RC213V is weak mid-exit of corners.

“I had the opportunity to follow Stefan, to follow Pol and also to follow Johann for a few laps,” Marquez said when asked by Motorsport.com where he found the bike to be weaker compared to the last Honda he rode.  

“And where we are losing more is mid-exit corner.

“So, it’s where normally if you want to ride fast and consistent, it’s where you need to be strong and it’s where we are losing more.

“So, we need to understand why. Now we are trying to analyse all the thing.

“I mean, for me the key of this weekend is that I improved a lot my physical condition compared to Portimao.”

Read Also:

Marquez had hoped to further evaluate the bike in Monday’s post-race test at Jerez, but pulled out after just seven laps owing to pain in his neck from his big FP3 crash – which he admitted left him “destroyed” after the grand prix.

“So, we didn’t test. We just did one run and the second run I already felt something,” he said on Monday.

“My body was locked, especially the neck and also the right shoulder.

“It’s something similar but in a better way to Portimao. In Portimao I rode and I suffered a lot, and then on Monday I was completely locked. But here in Jerez I felt better.

“It’s true the crash I had on Saturday didn’t help the situation, but anyway I tried because I thought that maybe when the body got warm it would be ok.

“But immediately I saw I was not in a good level to ride the bike and try things.”

Honda riders had a busy test on Monday, with all of them trying various new parts – with the marque bringing five different aerodynamic fairings to evaluate.

After declaring his RC213V “a mess” in the Jerez race, Espargaro expressed frustration at the fact all Honda riders during the Spanish GP weekend were working with different packages and felt this is holding back development.

shares
comments

Related video

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

Previous article

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

23h
2
Formula 1

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

3h
3
Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

5h
4
Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

23h
5
IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

1d
Latest news
Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

17m
Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli
MotoGP

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

1h
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime
MotoGP

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

21h
Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

21h
Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez MotoGP race

May 4, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez race 00:33
MotoGP
20h

MotoGP: Quartararo undergoes arm pump surgery after Jerez race

MotoGP: Mir on the title defence 00:29
MotoGP
May 4, 2021

MotoGP: Mir on the title defence

MotoGP: Vinales tops Jerez testing while Quartararo is absent 00:27
MotoGP
May 4, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales tops Jerez testing while Quartararo is absent

MotoGP: Honda 'was a mess' in Jerez race - Espargaro 00:33
MotoGP
May 4, 2021

MotoGP: Honda 'was a mess' in Jerez race - Espargaro

MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory 00:52
MotoGP
May 2, 2021

MotoGP: Miller gets his first dry-weather victory

More from
Lewis Duncan
Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli Spanish GP
MotoGP

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence
Video Inside
MotoGP

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Spanish GP Prime
MotoGP

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez “destroyed” after Jerez MotoGP race

Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

More from
Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez declared fit to ride following hospital visit Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marc Marquez declared fit to ride following hospital visit

Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round Spanish GP
MotoGP

Marquez has “no clear target” for Jerez MotoGP round

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Portugal GP Prime
MotoGP

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
21h
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021

Trending Today

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff may reconsider Bottas radio messages after pace 'flatlined'

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Former Renault F1 chief Abiteboul reveals new motorsport role

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win
Formula 1 Formula 1

The different rear wing approach that helped Hamilton win

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Foyt counts the cost of disastrously unlucky Texas weekend

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

Jimmie Johnson to join Danica Patrick on Indy 500 coverage
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson to join Danica Patrick on Indy 500 coverage

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's Portimao F1 errors not concerning Red Bull

Latest news

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez identifies 2021 Honda MotoGP bike weakness

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli
MotoGP MotoGP

Old MotoGP bike causing "shadow of frustration" – Morbidelli

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “not worried” by winless start to MotoGP title defence

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.